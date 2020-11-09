Veterans honored with free meals, haircuts, discounts and more on Veterans Day

Every year on Veterans Day, many businesses salute veterans for their service with free meals, discounts and freebies.
Here's a look at some of the local businesses offering veterans specials on Veterans Day, which falls on Wednesday this year. Most businesses require a military ID, DD 214 or other proof of service.
Many of the freebies are offered by corporate chains and not all local franchisees may honor them. Some are dine-in-only so veterans will have to decide if it's worth the risk to eat-in during a pandemic. Not all the places that normally have Veterans Day offers do this year because of COVID-19, including buffets that have drawn large crowds in years past. Call ahead to make sure the location you plan to visit is participating this year.
Free aquarium visit
Shedd Aquarium is granting veterans free admission Wednesday. Tickets can be reserved in advance at sheddaquarium.org.
Free park entry
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will let veterans and anyone in their car visit all state parks, forests and reservoirs for free Wednesday.
Free side
Cousins Subs is offering a free chocolate or vanilla shake, float, fries, chips or Wisconsin Cheese curds to any veteran who buys a 7.5-inch sub.
Free appetizer or dessert
Red Lobster is offering a free dessert or appetizer, including Lobster and Langostino Pizza, Crab-Stuffed Shrimp Rangoon and Signature Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail. Outback Steakhouse provides a free Bloomin' Onion, while LongHorn Steakhouse will give veterans a free appetizer or dessert, as well as 10% off the total bill.
Free meal
Restaurants offering free meals, usually off a limited menu, include Texas Corral, Quaker Steak & Lube, Buffalo Wild Wings, White Castle, Applebee's, Chili's, Red Robin, Bar Louie, Olive Garden, Hooters, and Round the Clock in Highland and Schererville.
Free breakfast
Denny's, Baker's Square, Bob Evans and Pilot Flying J are offering free breakfast.
Free coffee
Starbucks and Pilot Flying J are offering free coffee.
Free doughnut
Dunkin' will give vets free doughnuts at its many locations across the Region.
Free pizza
Little Caesers offers a free hot-and-ready lunch combo with a Detroit-style personal deep dish and Pepsi beverage between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Free cake
Cracker Barrel is providing veterans a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.
Discounts
Target is offering veterans 10% off, Walgreens 20% off and Dollar General 11% off on Veterans Day. Houlihan's is offering $10 off a $30 bill.
Free haircut
Great Clips is offering free haircuts or cards for free haircuts that can be redeemed later. Hair Cuttery is offering 10% off.
