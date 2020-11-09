Veterans honored with free meals, haircuts, discounts and more on Veterans Day

Every year on Veterans Day, many businesses salute veterans for their service with free meals, discounts and freebies.

Here's a look at some of the local businesses offering veterans specials on Veterans Day, which falls on Wednesday this year. Most businesses require a military ID, DD 214 or other proof of service.

Many of the freebies are offered by corporate chains and not all local franchisees may honor them. Some are dine-in-only so veterans will have to decide if it's worth the risk to eat-in during a pandemic. Not all the places that normally have Veterans Day offers do this year because of COVID-19, including buffets that have drawn large crowds in years past. Call ahead to make sure the location you plan to visit is participating this year.

Free aquarium visit

Shedd Aquarium is granting veterans free admission Wednesday. Tickets can be reserved in advance at sheddaquarium.org.

Free park entry

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will let veterans and anyone in their car visit all state parks, forests and reservoirs for free Wednesday.

Free side