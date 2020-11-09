 Skip to main content
Veterans honored with free meals, haircuts, discounts and more on Veterans Day
 Joseph S. Pete

Every year on Veterans Day, many businesses salute veterans for their service with free meals, discounts and freebies.

Here's a look at some of the local businesses offering veterans specials on Veterans Day, which falls on Wednesday this year. Most businesses require a military ID, DD 214 or other proof of service.

Many of the freebies are offered by corporate chains and not all local franchisees may honor them. Some are dine-in-only so veterans will have to decide if it's worth the risk to eat-in during a pandemic. Not all the places that normally have Veterans Day offers do this year because of COVID-19, including buffets that have drawn large crowds in years past. Call ahead to make sure the location you plan to visit is participating this year.

Free aquarium visit

Shedd Aquarium is granting veterans free admission Wednesday. Tickets can be reserved in advance at sheddaquarium.org.

Free park entry

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will let veterans and anyone in their car visit all state parks, forests and reservoirs for free Wednesday.

Free side

Cousins Subs is offering a free chocolate or vanilla shake, float, fries, chips or Wisconsin Cheese curds to any veteran who buys a 7.5-inch sub. 

Free appetizer or dessert

Red Lobster is offering a free dessert or appetizer, including Lobster and Langostino Pizza, Crab-Stuffed Shrimp Rangoon and Signature Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail. Outback Steakhouse provides a free Bloomin' Onion, while LongHorn Steakhouse will give veterans a free appetizer or dessert, as well as 10% off the total bill.

Free meal

Restaurants offering free meals, usually off a limited menu, include Texas Corral, Quaker Steak & Lube, Buffalo Wild Wings, White Castle, Applebee's, Chili's, Red Robin, Bar Louie, Olive Garden, Hooters, and Round the Clock in Highland and Schererville.

Free breakfast 

Denny's, Baker's Square, Bob Evans and Pilot Flying J are offering free breakfast.

Free coffee 

Starbucks and Pilot Flying J are offering free coffee.

Free doughnut

Dunkin' will give vets free doughnuts at its many locations across the Region. 

Free pizza 

Little Caesers offers a free hot-and-ready lunch combo with a Detroit-style personal deep dish and Pepsi beverage between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Free cake

Cracker Barrel is providing veterans a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.

Discounts

Target is offering veterans 10% off, Walgreens 20% off and Dollar General 11% off on Veterans Day. Houlihan's is offering $10 off a $30 bill.

Free haircut

Great Clips is offering free haircuts or cards for free haircuts that can be redeemed later. Hair Cuttery is offering 10% off.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

