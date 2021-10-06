Veterans job fair coming to Soldier Field

The Bears may not be in Soldier Field for much longer but your next job might be.

Veterans looking for a civilian job, a new gig or more career opportunities can take part in an upcoming job fair at Soldier Field.

The DAV RecruitMilitary Chicago Veterans Job Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 14 at the stadium at 1410 Museum Campus Drive. Companies that are hiring across greater Chicagoland will be on hand to accept job applications.

The free hiring event is open to all veterans, military spouses, dependents and transitioning members of the military. The goal is to "attract, hire and retain military veterans and military spouses in the Chicago area."

“Our mission is to empower veterans with career opportunities and the return of our face-to-face events allows us to serve our community of 1.5 million job seekers in the most effective way possible,” said RecruitMilitary CEO Tim Best, a former Army Special Operations Attack helicopter pilot. “While our virtual events provided a way for us to connect with our job candidates and employers throughout 2020, we’re ready to turn the page and bring veterans and employers together in person for meaningful career opportunities.”