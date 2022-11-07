Veterans to be saluted with freebies on Veterans Day

Veterans put on the uniform, take an oath to defend the country and often end up serving in combat.

After suffering through a million cold bean-and-rice burrito MREs while out in the field and chow hall scrambled eggs while back in garrison, they can finally eat well and enjoy the public's appreciation.

Businesses around Northwest Indiana and the nation thank veterans every year on Veterans Day.

Restaurants, retail shops and other businesses salute veterans for their service. They offer discounts, deals and freebies, such as free steak dinners that never fail to draw a crowd.

Here's a rundown of some of the local businesses offering veterans thanks on Veterans Day, which falls on Friday this year. Most of the businesses offering Veterans Day deals require a military ID, DD 214 or some other proof of military service.

Many of the deals are offered by corporate chains and not all local franchisees may honor them, so always call ahead to check. Most free meals are limited to a special menu. Vets turn out in force at some places, so plan ahead.

Free train rides

The South Shore Line is offering veterans and active-duty service members free train rides Friday through Monday. Vets can bring up to three kids under the age of 13 to ride for free. Just tell the ticket taker you served or are serving in the military.

“By offering active-duty military personnel and veterans (including reservists) free rides in celebration of Veterans Day, we hope they feel our gratitude for their service,” said Nicole Barker, director of capital investment and implementation at the South Shore Line.

Free diner meals

Round the Clock in Schererville and Highland will offer free meals to veterans from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday with military IDs. The Wheel in Hammond will provide free meals to vets from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

Free race

Accelerate Indoor Speedway & Events in Mokena is offering veterans a free electric go-kart race all month long.

Free dental care

On Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dr. Nicholas Berns of Crossroads Family Dental in Schererville will provide free dental services to veterans for the fourth year. He'll provide free cleanings, fillings or extractions. Vets can call 219-865-4095 to make an appointment.

Free steak

Texas Corral offers veterans free meals Friday at its Northwest Indiana steakhouses, including Highland, Merrillville and Portage.

Free meal

Restaurants offering free meals Friday, usually off a limited menu, include Applebee's, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, Chili's, White Castle, Hooters, Pilot Flying J, Red Lobster, Travel Centers of America, Red Robin and Olive Garden.

Free hot dog

7-11 is offering veterans a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog all day Friday.

Free breakfast

Bob Evans, Denny's, IHOP and Wendy's all offer free breakfasts Friday at participating locations.

Free coffee

Starbucks and Casey's General Stores provide free coffee to vets on Veterans Day.

Discount

Walgreens offers veterans 20% off Friday through Monday. Fogo de Chão is offering 50% off.

Free fries

Charley's Cheesesteaks offers free fries to vets on Veterans Day.

Free personal pan pizza

Chuck E. Cheese provides vets a free personal pan pizza with one topping on Veterans Day.

Free sandwich

Dickey's Barbecue Pit and Mission BBQ give vets free barbecue sandwiches Friday at participating locations.

Free cake

Craker Barrel offers veterans a free Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake on Veterans Day.

Free doughnut

Dunkin' offers veterans free doughnuts on Veterans Day.

Free buffet

Golden Corral hosts a popular free buffet for veterans from 5 p.m. to close on Monday.

Free pizza

Little Caesar's offers free lunch combos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

Free haircut

Sport Clips and Great Clips are offering free haircuts or cards for free haircuts that can be redeemed later.

Free meal vouchers

Texas Roadhouses in Portage and Dyer are offering free meal vouchers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday that can be redeemed later when the dining room is open.

Free gym workouts

Planet Fitness will let veterans and military members work out for free from Veterans Day through the end of the year in Schererville, Hammond, Crown Point, Hobart, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Highland and Portage.

Free museum visits

LaPorte County Historical Museum is offering free admission on Thursday and Friday.

Free appetizer or dessert

Carrabba's Italian Grill is offering veterans a free dine-in appetizer or dessert with a beverage and also offers 10% off to veterans year-round.