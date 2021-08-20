Vienna Beef Hot Dog Stand Challenge aims to drive business to Region hot dog stands

“We are grateful to Vienna Beef for helping boost our foundation funds to provide financial aid to restaurant workers in need,” said Kristen Hodges, executive director at IRAEF. “While we are thrilled to see restaurants become busier and people returning to work, this last year and a half taught us how important it is to take care of each other. When members of our restaurant community are in crisis, thanks to partners like Vienna Beef, we are there to lend a helping hand.”

Prizes include access to the 1914 Club at Wrigley Field, a tour of the Vienna Beef factory, T-shirts and a $1,000 Vienna Beef gift card.

“Chicagoans are proud of our hot dog heritage, and there’s no better way to prove it than by striving to take first place in this unique challenge, or just enjoy the fun surprises along the way,” O’Brien said. “We can’t wait to see people visiting the beloved Hot Dog stands again and, in the process, find out who has what it takes to be the Vienna Beef Top Dog.”

For more information or to register, visit www.HotDogStandChallenge.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.