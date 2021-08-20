Vienna Beef Hot Dog Stand Challenge aims to drive business to Region hot dog stands

Vienna Beef hopes to help hot dog stands recover from the coronavirus pandemic by launching the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Stand Challenge.
Starting Thursday, participants get 60 days to visits as many of the 369 participating Vienna Beef hot dog stands as they can for a chance to win prizes including White Sox scout seats and Brookfield Zoo passes. More than 20 hot dog stands in Northwest Indiana are participating, including Depot Dogs in Portage, Ruben’s Restaurant in Lake Station, Dicky’s Dogs in Lowell, Andy’s Red Hots in Portage, Corky’s Dogg House in Cedar Lake, the Original George’s Gyro Spot in Chesterton, Fastboy’s Phillies & Fresh Lemonade in Hammond, Madvek’s Dog House in Hammond, Highland Gyros, George’s Gyros Spot 2 in Hobart and D’s Eats and Treats in Lake Station.
“We missed a lot during these last 17 months and Vienna Beef is ready to help pull Chicagoland back up on its feet and get people excited to be out and about again. Vienna Beef hopes this challenge delivers some light-hearted fun to our loyal customers, helps drive business to vendors, benefits restaurants and employees, and provides industry support after a challenging year and a half for restaurants,” said Tim O’Brien, president of Chicago-based Vienna Beef.
The contest will benefit the Illinois Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Employee Relief Fund, which was founded to help workers affected by the pandemic and has since been expanded to cover natural disasters, injuries and other unexpected life events.
“We are grateful to Vienna Beef for helping boost our foundation funds to provide financial aid to restaurant workers in need,” said Kristen Hodges, executive director at IRAEF. “While we are thrilled to see restaurants become busier and people returning to work, this last year and a half taught us how important it is to take care of each other. When members of our restaurant community are in crisis, thanks to partners like Vienna Beef, we are there to lend a helping hand.”
Prizes include access to the 1914 Club at Wrigley Field, a tour of the Vienna Beef factory, T-shirts and a $1,000 Vienna Beef gift card.
“Chicagoans are proud of our hot dog heritage, and there’s no better way to prove it than by striving to take first place in this unique challenge, or just enjoy the fun surprises along the way,” O’Brien said. “We can’t wait to see people visiting the beloved Hot Dog stands again and, in the process, find out who has what it takes to be the Vienna Beef Top Dog.”
For more information or to register, visit www.HotDogStandChallenge.com.
