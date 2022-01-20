'Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid' show to feature Centier Bank

Hollywood star Dennis Quaid is hosting an educational series of shows that will feature Centier Bank in an upcoming episode.
"Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid" airs on stations like PBS, CNN, CNN Headline News, MSNBC, CNBC, Fox News, Fox Business Network, TLC, Travel and Discovery. The program has featured companies like Southwest Airlines and Royal Caribbean.
It's hosted by Quaid, who's starred in movies like "Breaking Away," "Any Given Sunday," "Footloose," "The Day After Tomorrow," "Vantage Point," "The Right Stuff" and "The Big Easy." He recently played Super Bowl-winning St. Louis Rams coach Dick Vermeil in the Kurt Warner biopic "American Underdog," which was released in movie theaters nationwide in December.
Centier Bank CEO and Chairman Michael Schrage agreed to the opportunity when it came up in 2020. The show was filmed last summer in Merrillville.
“Community banks are locally owned and operated financial institutions that keep money circulating within the community,” Schrage said. “Deposits come in, loans go out, and it all stays close to home because every cent is about the community — even down to employing locals. The episode tells the story of the impact of community banks and why they are essential to towns across America. It’s humbling for Centier to tell the story of community banking, and to help people realize how crucial community banks are to their local economies.”
Viewpoint proposed featuring Centier Bank because of its history spanning three centuries as a community bank serving Indiana, Senior Producer John Patrick said.
“We at Viewpoint search far and wide to feature companies that viewers connect with,” Patrick said. “Community banks have more positive impacts than people realize. When we came across Centier Bank, we saw a great story that needed to be told. Centier Bank has heart."
The program highlights how community banks improve local communities, keep money circulating in the second and support the local workforce, Schrage said.
He and other bank leaders highlight Centier's servant heart culture and community service.
“If we could choose one takeaway for viewers from this program, it would be to appreciate how local community banks care,” Schrage said. “I hope they’ll start noticing the impact their local banks have in their communities. Whether it’s financing the start of new local businesses or infrastructure, helping — local community banks like Centier are essential.”
For more information, visit viewpointproject.com.