'Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid' show to feature Centier Bank

Hollywood star Dennis Quaid is hosting an educational series of shows that will feature Centier Bank in an upcoming episode.

"Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid" airs on stations like PBS, CNN, CNN Headline News, MSNBC, CNBC, Fox News, Fox Business Network, TLC, Travel and Discovery. The program has featured companies like Southwest Airlines and Royal Caribbean.

It's hosted by Quaid, who's starred in movies like "Breaking Away," "Any Given Sunday," "Footloose," "The Day After Tomorrow," "Vantage Point," "The Right Stuff" and "The Big Easy." He recently played Super Bowl-winning St. Louis Rams coach Dick Vermeil in the Kurt Warner biopic "American Underdog," which was released in movie theaters nationwide in December.

Centier Bank CEO and Chairman Michael Schrage agreed to the opportunity when it came up in 2020. The show was filmed last summer in Merrillville.