Virtual career fair highlights job opportunities in Northwest Indiana and beyond

If you're looking for a new or better job, you can cast your net widely at a virtual career fair that shines a spotlight on career opportunities in Northwest Indiana and beyond.
Lee Enterprises, which owns The Times of Northwest Indiana and 76 other publications across the country, is hosting the nationwide career fair, which kicked off this week and runs through March 7.
A total of 384 companies from 54 different markets are taking part in the Anywhere Career Fair. More than 20 employers in the Northwest Indiana area are participating: Campagna Academy, Centier Bank, Dr. Mark Kowal, Dynatect, Elite Staffing, Ficel Transport, Franciscan Health, the Hospice of the Calumet Area, the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Lee Enterprises, OCS Environmental, Porter Bank, Porter Starke Services, Precision Turbo and Engine, Schillings, Silva International, St. John Animal Clinic, Sugar Steel, Tech Credit Union, KTO Construction Services, TradeWinds and the Village of South Holland.
“As our region emerges from the grips of a pandemic, it's essential that we empower employers with the ability to reach the highly capable workforce of Northwest Indiana," Times Media Company Publisher Chris White said. "With in-person events restricted, our Anywhere Career Fair creates a unique opportunity to interact with the Region’s top employers while keeping you and your family safe.”
Anyone interested in the career opportunities can register online at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Openings include Safari Beach Tan, Johnny Rockets, Restaurant Tarascos and Wild Wood's: A Gathering Place; closings include Suttle Bistro and Altar Artifacts
Then-East Chicago Fire Department Paramedic Randy Anderson opened Safari Beach on 45th Avenue in Munster in the early 1980s and it quickly bec…
The concept proved popular and he expanded to Portage in 2004. Now he's expanding the chain further, taking over Beach Tan Express salons his …
Both of the new tanning salons are about 1,500 square feet with about 14 tanning booths. They also offer spray tans.
Wild Wood's: A Gathering Place will open this spring in the former Like New Home Furnishings space in downtown Hobart.
Only in the Region, where the Fourth of July is roughly celebrated from the beginning of May to the end of September, would a college be turne…
Restaurant Tarascos opened at 6257 Hohman Ave., just south of downtown Hammond. The restaurant offers Mexican cuisine at affordable prices. It…
Dollar General recently opened a new store at 1301 Broadway in Gary, just across from a Family Dollar.
Suttle Bistro, a laid-back neighborhood eatery at 6039 Miller Ave. in Gary's lakefront Miller enclave, has closed after a short run in the spa…
Altar Artifacts had the bad luck of opening in November 2019, just a few months before the coronavirus pandemic swept the world.
