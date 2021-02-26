 Skip to main content
Virtual career fair highlights job opportunities in Northwest Indiana and beyond
Virtual career fair highlights job opportunities in Northwest Indiana and beyond

Lee Enterprises is hosting an online career fair through March 7. Register online at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/

If you're looking for a new or better job, you can cast your net widely at a virtual career fair that shines a spotlight on career opportunities in Northwest Indiana and beyond.

Lee Enterprises, which owns The Times of Northwest Indiana and 76 other publications across the country, is hosting the nationwide career fair, which kicked off this week and runs through March 7.

A total of 384 companies from 54 different markets are taking part in the Anywhere Career Fair. More than 20 employers in the Northwest Indiana area are participating: Campagna Academy, Centier Bank, Dr. Mark Kowal, Dynatect, Elite Staffing, Ficel Transport, Franciscan Health, the Hospice of the Calumet Area, the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Lee Enterprises, OCS Environmental, Porter Bank, Porter Starke Services, Precision Turbo and Engine, Schillings, Silva International, St. John Animal Clinic, Sugar Steel, Tech Credit Union, KTO Construction Services, TradeWinds and the Village of South Holland.

“As our region emerges from the grips of a pandemic, it's essential that we empower employers with the ability to reach the highly capable workforce of Northwest Indiana," Times Media Company Publisher Chris White said. "With in-person events restricted, our Anywhere Career Fair creates a unique opportunity to interact with the Region’s top employers while keeping you and your family safe.”

Anyone interested in the career opportunities can register online at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/

