Virtual job fair to help Region residents get back to work

The Anywhere Career Fair will try to help bring Region residents back to work Thursday and in early June.

The Times Media Co. and HR Indiana SHRM are hosting the online job fair from May 28 through June 13 at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/nwi.

"We want to make the process of finding a job a little easier for you during this time," Times Media Co. Senior Recruitment Strategist Maria Avila said. "There are jobs out here in our communities."

Job seekers should have an up-to-date resume to submit.

