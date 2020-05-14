Virtual job fair to help Region residents get back to work

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The virtual Anywhere Career Fair will try to help bring Region residents back to work late this month and in early June.

The Times Media Co. and HR Indiana SHRM are hosting the online job fair from May 28 through June 13 at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/nwi.

"We know there are thousands of people currently out of work, laid off and/or furloughed," Times Media Co. Senior Recruitment Strategist Maria Avila said. "We want to make the process of finding a job a little easier for you during this time. There are jobs out here in our communities. That’s why we partnered up with HR Indiana SHRM so that job seekers can visit a single platform and access hundreds of jobs from top employers in the Region.

"Our goal is to help job seekers find their dream job. The best part is, you can attend this event from the comfort of your own home just by using your desktop computer or smartphone."

Job seekers should register online early so they can get alerts, reminders and a sneak peek of participating employers. They should have an up-to-date resume to submit.