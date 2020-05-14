You are the owner of this article.
Virtual job fair to help Region residents get back to work
The sculpture Inspiration, outside The Times Media Co.'s main office in Munster, offers a tribute to journalists. The Times is staging a virtual job fair to help get Region residents back to work.

 Doug Ross, The Times

The virtual Anywhere Career Fair will try to help bring Region residents back to work late this month and in early June.

The Times Media Co. and HR Indiana SHRM are hosting the online job fair from May 28 through June 13 at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/nwi.

"We know there are thousands of people currently out of work, laid off and/or furloughed," Times Media Co. Senior Recruitment Strategist Maria Avila said. "We want to make the process of finding a job a little easier for you during this time. There are jobs out here in our communities. That’s why we partnered up with HR Indiana SHRM so that job seekers can visit a single platform and access hundreds of jobs from top employers in the Region.

"Our goal is to help job seekers find their dream job. The best part is, you can attend this event from the comfort of your own home just by using your desktop computer or smartphone."

Job seekers should register online early so they can get alerts, reminders and a sneak peek of participating employers. They should have an up-to-date resume to submit.

"There has never been a better time to participate in a career fair," Avila said. "The talented workers they’re looking for are available and ready to work. This virtual career event will give employers the perfect opportunity to fill any critical positions they’ve been struggling to fill. Since this is a general career event, all company industries are encouraged to participate."

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Sheriff Martinez

Participating employers include Geminus/Regional Mental Health, TradeWinds and Strack & Van Til. The list keeps growing and at least 20 companies are expected to take part.

Businesses have until May 19 to sign up for the virtual job fair. 

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

