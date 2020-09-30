Virtual job fair to link veterans to openings across the Chicago metro

Unemployment among veterans stands at around 9%, up from 3% last year. But industries such as distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data storage and pharmaceuticals are still hiring, with some specifically seeking those with a military background.

“At Bradley-Morris and RecruitMilitary, we care deeply about the military community we serve that includes job seekers, employers and our own team. Given theguidance from the Centers for Disease Control regarding COVID-19, to protect the safety of everyone involved, we shifted all upcoming in-person hiring events into our virtual veteran career fair platform,” said Chris Stevens, senior vice president at RecruitMilitary. “Virtual hiring events are not new to us. We’ve been offering these types of events, in addition to digitally interactive resources, for several years. We’re proud to continue serving those who need us during this time to secure employment and sustain workforce development.”