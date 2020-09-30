 Skip to main content
Virtual job fair to link veterans to openings across the Chicago metro
Visitors to a veterans job fair last year met with recruiters at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. 

 Keith Srakocic, Associated Press, file

RecruitMilitary is hosting a free online job fair for veterans in the Chicago metropolitan area, which includes Northwest Indiana.

The DAV RecruitMilitary Chicago Virtual Career Fair for Veterans will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. The free virtual hiring event is for veterans, transitioning service members, National Guard members, reservists and military spouses.

Unemployment among veterans stands at around 9%, up from 3% last year. But industries such as distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data storage and pharmaceuticals are still hiring, with some specifically seeking those with a military background.

“At Bradley-Morris and RecruitMilitary, we care deeply about the military community we serve that includes job seekers, employers and our own team. Given theguidance from the Centers for Disease Control regarding COVID-19, to protect the safety of everyone involved, we shifted all upcoming in-person hiring events into our virtual veteran career fair platform,” said Chris Stevens, senior vice president at RecruitMilitary. “Virtual hiring events are not new to us. We’ve been offering these types of events, in addition to digitally interactive resources, for several years. We’re proud to continue serving those who need us during this time to secure employment and sustain workforce development.”

Dozens of employers will participate, including M&K Truck Centers, BMO Harris and Wintrust Bank.

For more information or to register, visit www.recruitmilitary.careereco.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

