Virtual job fair will highlight employment opportunities in the Region

Anisa Pettis, of Gary, chats with Calumet Breweries President John J. Kiernan at The Times Diversity Business Symposium and Job Fair in 2014. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development plans to have a virtual job fair next month.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Normally, you want to dress up, comb your hair and look your nicest at a job fair.

But you won't even have to get out of your pajamas to attend the Indiana Department of Workforce Development's upcoming virtual job fair. All you have to do is fire up your laptop and log on.

The state agency and the Northwest Indiana Workforce Board will host a webinar from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 29.

"We have done several of these virtual job fairs in other areas of the state over the past two years, and many have been very successful," Indiana Department of Workforce Development spokesman Dave Shatkowski said. "We expect the same for Northwest Indiana."

Five local employers will be live online talking about their businesses and what job opportunities they have available. They are expected to be Tec Air in Munster, Wynright Corp. in Hobart, Calumet Breweries in Hammond, Discover Books in Hammond and AvPorts Management at the Gary/Chicago International Airport, but the list has not been officially finalized.

For more information, visit www.in.gov/dwd/.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.