Virtual roundtable Tuesday to kick off Manufacturing Month in Indiana

A virtual roundtable Tuesday will kick off Manufacturing Month in Indiana, a celebration for advanced manufacturing hosted by the Indiana Manufacturers Association and Conexus Indiana in conjunction with the nationally observed Manufacturing Day.

“Indiana manufacturing employs nearly half a million Hoosiers,” said Brian Burton, president and CEO of the Indiana Manufacturing Association. “It is by far the most dominant industry in Indiana and is the backbone to our economy. Manufacturing Day is the time to celebrate the rewarding career opportunities in technology, engineering and innovation that manufacturing offers.”

Manufacturing industry CEOs and HR executives, as well as school superintendents, will discuss subjects like adopting best practices in talent development, aligning curricula with industry, and encouraging more students to pursue careers in manufacturing. The hope is to steer students toward the thousands of unfilled jobs in manufacturing each year.