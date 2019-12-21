{{featured_button_text}}
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, cast a "no" vote on the United State-Mexico-Canada Agreement because he is skeptical that its protections for workers and the environment will be effective.

“Throughout my entire career, I have heard the promises of free trade agreements, yet have seen the subsequent challenges faced by steelworkers and the American manufacturing industry," Visclosky said in remarks recorded in the Congressional Record the day the House of Representatives approved the accord.

The first district congressman said he considers the USMCA an improvement over the North American Free Trade Agreement, which he said "contributed to the loss of over 700,000 American jobs through outsourcing and suppressed American wages" and "led to the degradation of our environment through the lack of strong environmental protections and the consequent increase of greenhouse gas emissions in North America."

Visclosy said the USMCA provision for enforcing labor standards has a faulty enforcement mechanism and the U.S. trading partners "have not demonstrated the commitment, fortitude or track record to faithfully execute the labor protections detailed in this agreement."

The USMCA requirement that 40% to 45% of the vehicles made in the United States, Mexico and Canada be made by workers who earn on average at least $16 per hour is misleading becuase it allows "inclusion of wages related to research, development, and information technology employees, which could cause the continued suppression of wages for American manufacturing employees."

The pact's environmental component "does not create binding standards and omits essential limits on air, water, and land pollution, which could create more challenges for future generations," Visclosky said.

He also objected to the speed with which the legislation was ushered through Congress.

“If we have learned anything from the negative impacts of NAFTA and other free trade agreements, let it be that all Americans and all American workers deserve thoughtful, secure, and truly enforceable trade agreements,” Visclosky concluded.

The Senate is expected to take up USMCA early next year.

