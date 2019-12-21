U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, cast a "no" vote on the United State-Mexico-Canada Agreement because he is skeptical that its protections for workers and the environment will be effective.
“Throughout my entire career, I have heard the promises of free trade agreements, yet have seen the subsequent challenges faced by steelworkers and the American manufacturing industry," Visclosky said in remarks recorded in the Congressional Record the day the House of Representatives approved the accord.
The first district congressman said he considers the USMCA an improvement over the North American Free Trade Agreement, which he said "contributed to the loss of over 700,000 American jobs through outsourcing and suppressed American wages" and "led to the degradation of our environment through the lack of strong environmental protections and the consequent increase of greenhouse gas emissions in North America."
Visclosy said the USMCA provision for enforcing labor standards has a faulty enforcement mechanism and the U.S. trading partners "have not demonstrated the commitment, fortitude or track record to faithfully execute the labor protections detailed in this agreement."
The USMCA requirement that 40% to 45% of the vehicles made in the United States, Mexico and Canada be made by workers who earn on average at least $16 per hour is misleading becuase it allows "inclusion of wages related to research, development, and information technology employees, which could cause the continued suppression of wages for American manufacturing employees."
The pact's environmental component "does not create binding standards and omits essential limits on air, water, and land pollution, which could create more challenges for future generations," Visclosky said.
He also objected to the speed with which the legislation was ushered through Congress.
“If we have learned anything from the negative impacts of NAFTA and other free trade agreements, let it be that all Americans and all American workers deserve thoughtful, secure, and truly enforceable trade agreements,” Visclosky concluded.
The Senate is expected to take up USMCA early next year.
Albert Maack House
Built: 1913 Location: 498 S Court St., Crown Point
This Tudor Revival style home was commissioned by banker and businessman Albert Maack as a home "suitable for men of his position." Maack, a native of Brunswick, Indiana, rose to prominence as a county treasurer at the beginning of the 20th century. Eventually, he took a position with the First National Bank of Crown Point. After purchasing the plot for this home, the Crown Point Star reported the future home would be "one of the finest in the city when completed."
The Times
Bailly Homestead
Built: 1834 Location: 618 N. Mineral Springs Road, Porter
The Bailly Homestead belonged to Joseph Bailly, an independent fur trader who set up shop in 1822. His home provided a meeting space for Native Americans, settlers, travelers and missionaries. The homestead and other older structures nearby hearken back to a time period of staking out spots in gorgeous Duneland.
The Times
Barker Mansion
Built: 1857 Location: 631 Washington St., Michigan City
This massive mansion in downtown Michigan City housed the Barker family, a guiding and philanthropic force in the city's growth. The family generated enormous wealth through its railroad car factory and contributed funds to develop structures like the Michigan City Public Library, the first conservatory in Washington Park and the YMCA.
Provided
Barney Sablotny House
Built: 1928 Location : 501 W 47th Ave., Gary
This Colonial Revival-style structure was one of many developed in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood as European immigrants trickled in to find work in the Steel City and greater Chicagoland. Barney Joseph Sablotny immigrated with his family from Germany to Chicago in 1902. He later moved to Gary in 1921, accepting a position as company manger for the Tapajna Paper Company of Gary. Sablotny eventually left and started his own operation, the Gary Paper and Supply Company, in 1930.
The Times
Charles Nichols House
Built: 1902 Location: 231 W Commercial Ave., Lowell
This home, designed in a Queen Anne style, housed the Nichols family in the early 20th century. Charles Nichols rose to prominence as the proprietor of the C.E. Nichols Grain & Hay Company and vice president of the Lowell National Bank. After living in the home for 16 years, the family moved south to Thayer and the home passed between various owners.
The Times
Crawford-Winslow House
Built: 1890 Location: 357 S Main St., Crown Point
Significance: This Queen Anne style home was built by Jay Crawford. Crawford was involved in the flour, feed and construction businesses. He was known for his construction work on several Crown Point locations, including a building at the corner of Joliet and Court streets that was described as "the largest and best business block that the county seat affords."
The Times
David Garland Rose House
Built: 1860 Location: 156 Garfield St., Valparaiso
This uniquely shaped home belonged to David Garland Rose, a banker who became the president of the LaPorte branch of the State Bank of Indiana. What stands out about this home is its octagonal shape with gabled roofs that meet at the center. Octagonal shaped homes are rare in Indiana — less than a dozen are known to be in existence.
The Times
Dr. David Loring Residence and Clinic
Built: 1905 Location: 102 Washington St., Valparaiso
This home in downtown Valparaiso originally belonged to Dr. David Loring. Loring studied medicine in the Midwest and East, including at Rush Medical College. Loring first began practicing medicine in Francisville, Indiana, before moving north to Valparaiso. Loring helped organize the first medical society in Porter County and would go on to become vice president of the Indiana State Medical Association for two years. The Valparaiso Woman's Club bought the structure in 1924 and continues to operate it today.
The Times
Everel Smith House
Built: 1879 Location: 56 W Jefferson St., Westville
This fine home is nestled in the small streets of Westville and was built by Everel Smith. Smith was a businessman from Ohio who had the home built in the Italianate style — a popular design in Indiana in the middle of the 19th century. Smith had also served in the Civil War and spent time living on a plantation in Mississippi before returning to settle in Westville.
The Times
Francis Keilman House
Built: 1857 Location: 9260 Patterson St., St. John
This humble house stands as a contrast from the modern Walgreens that stands across the street from it. The home has an Italianate style and is revered as a structure that represented the junction of St. John's pioneer and permanent eras. The Keilmans were a native German family, settling in Northwest Indiana after originally emigrating to Ohio.
The Times
Francis Morrison House
Built: 1904 Location: 1217 Michigan Ave., LaPorte
This Period Revival style home belonged to Francis Morrison, the vice president of the First National Bank in LaPorte. Francis was the grandson of Ezekiel Morrison, who moved to LaPorte in 1834 and helped establish the First National Bank.
The Times
Garretson-Baine-Bartholomew House
Built: 1908 Location : 2921 Franklin St., Michigan City
This Tudor Revival-style home was commissioned by Alexander A. Boyd as a wedding present for his daughter, Grace Boyd Garretson, and her husband, Robert F. Garretson. Robert, a Terre Haute native, came to Michigan City in 1903. He and his father-in-law operated a gas and electric company and the Merchant's National Bank in Michigan City. Robert eventually founded the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce and served as its president. The Garretsons later sold the home to James Baine, president of the Exelsior Bicycle Company. John and Alyce Bartholomew purchased the home after Baine's death. After Alyce's death in 1993, she left the home to the Preservationists of Michigan City. It served as the Alyce Bartholomew's Children's Museum from 1995-2000.
The Times
George and Adele Jaworowski House
Built: 1945 Location: 3501 Lake Shore Dr., Michigan Township
This scenic home right on Lake Michigan was the last home designed by John Lloyd Wright during his career in Indiana. Chicago resident and radio personality George Jaworowski contracted with Wright to have the home built as a vacation retreat. The ground between the house and road is filled with trimmed evergreen bushes that look like small mounds. The home was nicknamed "Early Birds," a reference to the early morning timing of Jaworoski's radio show.
The Times
George Brown Mansion
Built: 1885 Location: 700 W Porter Ave., Chesterton
This tall home on the southern side of Chesterton housed the Brown family. George Brown became wealthy by selling cordwood to the Porter brickyards from the acres of woodland he owned near LaPorte. Brown would also get into selling grain and livestock. The Queen Anne style home was meant as a retirement and dwelling space for him, his wife and 10 children.
The Times
George John Wolf House
Built: 1929 Location : 7220 Forest Ave., Hammond
This Tudor-Revival structure is one of many historic pieces in western Hammond near the city's downtown and state line. The home was constructed for George John Wolf, his wife, Elizabeth, and their three children. George was a car dealer at the Studebaker-Pierce Arrow dealership in downtown Hammond. He was also a Hammond city councilman, past president of the city council and member of the Board of Education.
The Times
Haste-Crumpacker House
Built: 1887 Location: 208 N Michigan St., Valparaiso
Significance: This home belonged to the Haste family. George Haste was a local hardware distributor whose family moved into a home on the property in 1880 before tearing it down to build the present structure. The Late Victorian Eclectic style house is said to represent a time when the North was prospering economically following the conclusion of the Civil War.
The Times
Imre and Maria Horner House
Built: 1942 Location : 2 Merrivale Ave., Beverly Shores
This resort home near Lake Michigan is an International style architecture example, a popular form in the middle of the 20th century. Dr. Imre and Maria Horner had ties to the University of Chicago and hosted other leaders and intellectuals at their resort home after purchasing the lot.
Provided
J. Claude Rumsey House
Built: 1906 Location : 709 Michigan St., Lowell
This Queen Anne-style residence sits in Lowell's northern section, referred to as the Dwyer Addition. The home was designed by builder Julius Claude Rumsey as a living space for him and his wife. Rumsey had a contracting firm that completed several building projects and 20,000 feet of concrete sidewalks in Lowell. The family sold and moved from the house in 1912 to Hessville, where Rumsey continued as a prominent developer.
Provided
John and Isabel Burnham House
Built: 1934 Location: 2602 Lake Shore Drive, Long Beach
This scenic structure, nicknamed "The Pagoda House," is done in a Prairie and International style with five roofs mimicking a Japanese pagoda. The house was the seventh commissioned to be designed by John Lloyd Wright, second-oldest son of Frank Lloyd Wright, in Long Beach. The lakeside resort community in its outset was a spot for influential business leaders in Chicago and Indianapolis to travel to. John and Isabel Burnham were the first owners of the home and were friends of John Lloyd Wright and his wife, Hazel.
The Times
Josephus Wolf House
Built: 1875 Location: 453 W 700 N, Portage Township
This isolated Italianate home is tucked away in the fields outside of Portage. The structure was built for Josephus Wolf, one of the Portage area's earliest and most prominent farmers. Wolf moved with his family to Twenty Mile Prairie in Portage Township from Athens, Ohio, in 1834. After spending time out west during the California Gold Rush, Wolf returned to Portage Township and bought around 4,500 acres of land. At one point, he had the largest ownership of farmland in Porter County. Wolf would use the cupola at the top of the home to observe field hands as they worked.
The Times
Martin Young House
Built: 1878 Location: 324 2nd St., Chesterton
This Late Victorian Italinate-style home is situated in a historic cluster in and around downtown Chesterton. It's claimed to be one of, if not the, earliest surviving residences in the town. Martin Young purchased the home from Elmar Wolf, who had "flipped" it after obtaining the structure from a bankrupt owner. Martin and his wife, Mary, made the residence into a boarding house and would host discussions with teachers, bankers and clerks. Martin owned a successful local meat market and was a Civil War veteran.
The Times
Melvin Halsted House
Built: 1850 Location: 201 E Main St., Lowell
This abode just a stone's throw away from downtown Lowell was occupied by Melvin Halsted — a figure who helped establish the town. Halsted gained wealth by opening a mill in the area and taking trips to California during the Gold Rush. Clay deposits were also found around the mill that helped spur the brick industry in Lake and Porter counties. It's thought that this home is one of, if not the, oldest brick houses in Lake County.
The Times
Meyer's Castle
Built: 1931 Location: 1370 Joliet St., Dyer
Meyer's Castle was the private residence of Joseph Meyer, a herbologist and one of Hammond's first millionaires. It was designed in a Jacobethan style and modeled after a Scottish castle Meyer had seen before. Nowadays the venue is able to be booked for weddings and other social gatherings.
The Times
Morgan-Skinner-Boyd Homestead
Built: 1877 Location: 111 E 73rd Ave., Merrillville
This home was built as a retirement spot by a Chicago lumber dealer. During its construction, it was designed with new amenities such as fresh air circulation, running water and stoves for heating. There weren't many homes like it around Lake County at its time.
The Times
Morse Dell Plain House
Built: 1923 Location: 7109 Knickerbocker Pkwy., Hammond
This stylish, older house in Hammond's Woodmar section was designed by Chicago architect Howard Van Doren Shaw and was done in the Elizabethan Revival style. It was home to Morse Dell Plain, an employee with United Gas Improvement Company who would also become the president of the Hammond Chamber of Commerce. Grand homes such as this were designed in Hammond neighborhoods that were farther from the working class sections and industry of the city, meant to draw in Hammond and Chicago's wealthy citizens.
The Times
Schrage Family Mansion
Built: 1905 Location: 2006 Schrage Ave., Whiting
This tall home housed the successful Schrage family, whose patriarchs grew and continue to lead the operations of Centier Bank. Restoration efforts have been underway to repair the structure to a better condition.
The Times
Scott-Rumely House
Built: 1901 Location: 211 Rose St., LaPorte
This large Colonial Revival style home sits in LaPorte's Walker Historic District on the northeast side of LaPorte. Colonial Revival Architecture exists on several historic homes in LaPorte and helped gain popularity through events such as the World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago in 1893.
The Times
Stallbohm Barn-Kaske House
Built: 1909 Located: 1154 Ridge Road, Munster
Significance: This home was built for Wilhelmina Stallbohm Kaske and her husband, Hugo, in 1909 following a fire. Near its original spot, an inn was constructed in 1837 for travelers along one of the only passable roads through northern Lake County because of the marshlands, what we now call Ridge Road. The inn passed through various hands and eventually came to be owned by the Stallbohms until the end of the 20th century. Now the Munster History Museum and Munster Historical Society are located inside it.
The Times
William McCallum House
Built: 1885 Location: 507 Lincolnway, Valparaiso
Significance: This house near Valparaiso's downtown section was home to the McCallum family. It's an example of Italianate architecture that around 75 existing homes in Center Township have. According to Valparaiso city directories, William McCallum worked as a "dry goods salesman" during his life and time in Valparaiso.
The Times
William Orr House
Built: 1875 Located: 4076 W. Small Road, Center Township
This towering home was built by William Orr on his 1,100 acre farm in LaPorte County. The son of General Joseph Orr, William lived on the land for almost all of his life, developing it until the family owned over 4,000 acres. As a farmer, William Orr specialized in blooded stock and was popular for his trotting horses. Orr also introduced Hereford cattle to LaPorte County.
The Times