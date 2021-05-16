Volkswagen dealership under new ownership

New ownership has taken over the Highland Volkswagen dealership at 9601 Indianapolis Boulevard in Highland.

City Volkswagen, which also has dealerships in Chicago and Evanston, bought the 30,000-square-foot dealership on about five acres on Highland's busy commercial stretch. The dealership, which opened in late 2013, has been rebranded as City Volkswagen of Highland.

Anthony Scala and Shawn Kohli, who met at the Autobarn Volkswagen of Evanston in 2001, first went into business together by flipping a house in Glenview on the side while working in auto sales. They bought City Volkswagen of Chicago in 2018 and it posted record sales in 2020. They acquired two more dealerships last year, including Highland Volkswagen in November.

The dealership in Highland sells an array of new and used Volkswagen cars, such as the Jetta, Golf, Taos, Passat and Tiguan, also offering leasing, financing and a College Graduate Program that offers recent or soon-to-be college grads up to $500 on the purchase of a new vehicle. It has deals under $10,000 and accepts cars for trade-in.