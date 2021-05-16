 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volkswagen dealership under new ownership
urgent

Volkswagen dealership under new ownership

Volkswagen dealership under new ownership

City Volkswagen acquired the former Highland Volkswagen dealership in Highland.

 Associated Press

New ownership has taken over the Highland Volkswagen dealership at 9601 Indianapolis Boulevard in Highland.

City Volkswagen, which also has dealerships in Chicago and Evanston, bought the 30,000-square-foot dealership on about five acres on Highland's busy commercial stretch. The dealership, which opened in late 2013, has been rebranded as City Volkswagen of Highland.

Anthony Scala and Shawn Kohli, who met at the Autobarn Volkswagen of Evanston in 2001, first went into business together by flipping a house in Glenview on the side while working in auto sales. They bought City Volkswagen of Chicago in 2018 and it posted record sales in 2020. They acquired two more dealerships last year, including Highland Volkswagen in November.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

The dealership in Highland sells an array of new and used Volkswagen cars, such as the Jetta, Golf, Taos, Passat and Tiguan, also offering leasing, financing and a College Graduate Program that offers recent or soon-to-be college grads up to $500 on the purchase of a new vehicle. It has deals under $10,000 and accepts cars for trade-in.

City Volkswagen of Highland also sells Volkswagen's new electric vehicles, including the ID.4 Sport Utility Vehicle that arrived last month and has been available for test drives.

The dealership also has a service department that makes repairs, installs parts and performs routine vehicle maintenance like oil changes.

The dealership is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit www.cityvwhighland.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: USW locals elect new leaders

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts