Vox show 'Today, Explained' debuts on Lakeshore Public Radio, entering market for first time

Vox Media's flagship show "Today, Explained" just debuted on Lakeshore Public Radio, airing in Chicagoland for the first time.

Sean Rameswaram and Noel King host the award-winning explainer show at 6 p.m. Central time on weekdays on WLPR-FM 89.1. It's explanatory journalism that elucidates a single news story or cultural phenomenon.

The show just launched on more than 50 public radio stations across the country, including in Philadelphia, New Orleans, Cincinnati, Ann Arbor, Gainesville, Florida, Burlington, Vermont and Portland, Oregon.

“Broadcasting this podcast on public radio stations across the country has been a dream of mine since we launched back in early 2018,” Rameswaram said. “From the jump, the show has tackled the news by interrogating all perspectives and angles while appealing to the broadest audience imaginable. We champion journalism from our colleagues at Vox Media, but also local papers, member stations, well-known entities, and international outlets that fly under the radar. Sharing our work with public radio stations is the ultimate fulfillment of our mission to help as many listeners as possible understand the news.”

Rameswaram worked at WNYC Studios’ Radiolab, WNYC and PRI’s Studio 360 before co-creating the show. He co-hosts with King, who previously hosted NPR's "Morning Edition" and "Up First" and also served as a producer on WNYC's "The Takeaway."

“I am thrilled to be returning to public radio stations across the country with 'Today, Explained,'” King said. “Public radio airwaves are a valuable, limited resource, and for stations to choose our show is both an honor and a testament to the work our team does every day. I'm so glad we're finding a home in the public media ecosystem that we have known and loved since the start of our careers.”

It's put out by Vox and WNYC Studios, which also distributes "Radiolab," "On the Media," "The New Yorker Radio Hour," "Death, Sex & Money," "Dolly Parton’s America," "The Experiment" and "The United States of Anxiety." Vox now has 150 different shows.

Lakeshore Public Radio just extensively shook up its midday lineup, also adding the shows "On Point," "The Takeaway" and "The World."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.