Vyto's Pharmacy makes, gives away hand sanitizer

Vyto’s Pharmacy, the largest local pharmacy chain headquartered in Northwest Indiana, has had a hard time keep hand sanitizer in stock on store shelves during the global coronavirus pandemic.

So it decided to make its own in its compounding lab, which is normally used to make hormones and other pharmaceuticals for patients and pets, such as by infusing veterinary medicine dogs might not otherwise like with a bacon flavor. The original plan was to sell it, but Vyto's decided to give it away instead, said Digital Marketing Coordinator and Accounts Receivable Specialist Cathlene Antczak.

"Originally, our compounding team planned to create the hand sanitizer to fill the void left when commercial products disappeared from store shelves and online suppliers," she said. "In hearing that first responders were lacking this necessary product, pharmacist and part-owner VJ Damasius reached out to the police departments in the two communities where our stores are located. Both quickly responded with the Hammond Post Office inquiring shortly after, and it became evident that we needed to switch gears and put profits on hold."

Damasius said he saw the need when police told him they had to wait at least a month and a half to get any hand sanitizer.