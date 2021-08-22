 Skip to main content
Vyto's Pharmacy launches e-commerce site
urgent

Vyto's Pharmacy Owner, Nate Damasius, practices proper health and safety protocols by wearing a facemask and working from behind a Plexiglass barrier in April.

 Joe Ruffalo, The Times

Vyto's Pharmacy, the local chain with three locations in Hammond and Highland, has launched an online shop.

Customers can now buy over-the-counter medications, vitamins, pain relief drugs, allergy medicines, first-aid items, sunscreen, eye care, home health care, personal care, baby care and household items from the family-owned pharmacy online.

"Patients and customers can access our OTC catalog through the Vyto's Pharmacy website, select and pay for their items and choose either in-store pickup or delivery," Vyto's Accounting Specialist & Social Media Coordinator Cathie Antczak said. "Just visit VytosPharmacy.com, select the 'shop' tab and select either 'Shop Hammond' or 'Shop Highland.'"

Most orders customers place by 5 p.m. on weekdays on the Vyto's website will be delivered the next day, the store said. Any orders made on Friday, Saturday or Sunday will be delivered by Tuesday at the latest.

Orders initially must be at least $25 while Vyto's gets the program off the ground. The delivery is free for any orders over $35.

"We've limited our delivery range, so some customers might see a message that they are outside of our delivery area," Antczak said.

People also can place orders for pickup at the Vyto's Pharmacy locations at 8845 Kennedy Ave. in downtown Highland and 6949 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood.

For more information, visit www.VytosPharmacy.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

