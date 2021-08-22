Vyto's Pharmacy launches e-commerce site

Vyto's Pharmacy, the local chain with three locations in Hammond and Highland, has launched an online shop.

Customers can now buy over-the-counter medications, vitamins, pain relief drugs, allergy medicines, first-aid items, sunscreen, eye care, home health care, personal care, baby care and household items from the family-owned pharmacy online.

"Patients and customers can access our OTC catalog through the Vyto's Pharmacy website, select and pay for their items and choose either in-store pickup or delivery," Vyto's Accounting Specialist & Social Media Coordinator Cathie Antczak said. "Just visit VytosPharmacy.com, select the 'shop' tab and select either 'Shop Hammond' or 'Shop Highland.'"

Most orders customers place by 5 p.m. on weekdays on the Vyto's website will be delivered the next day, the store said. Any orders made on Friday, Saturday or Sunday will be delivered by Tuesday at the latest.

Orders initially must be at least $25 while Vyto's gets the program off the ground. The delivery is free for any orders over $35.

"We've limited our delivery range, so some customers might see a message that they are outside of our delivery area," Antczak said.