 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vyto's Pharmacy offers rapid testing for coronavirus, moves compounding lab, and adjusts hours
alert urgent

Vyto's Pharmacy offers rapid testing for coronavirus, moves compounding lab, and adjusts hours

{{featured_button_text}}
Vyto's Pharmacy offers rapid testing for coronavirus, moves compounding lab, and adjusts hours

Vyto's Pharmacy in Highland is shown.

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

Vyto's Pharmacy has launched COVID-19 testing that will deliver results in 15 minutes.

The locally owned chain of pharmacies is doing the test from 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturdays at its downtown Highland location at 8845 Kennedy Ave.

The family-owned pharmacy also moved its compounding lab — which produces individualized medicines for patients when commercially available drugs are not available, such as if they're not tolerant to certain ingredients — to a "new state-of-the-art" facility at its Highland location.

"The new lab is much larger and will allow our team to work with both simple and complex formulations," spokeswoman Cathlene Antczak said. 

Vyto's also is changing its hours to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at its locations in Highland and at 6949 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood.

Its location at 4923 Hohman Ave. in Hammond will maintain the same hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

For more information, or to schedule a COVID-19 test, visit www.VytosPharmacy.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 9: 6 ways you can save at the pump

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts