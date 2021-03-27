Vyto's Pharmacy offers rapid testing for coronavirus, moves compounding lab, and adjusts hours

Vyto's Pharmacy has launched COVID-19 testing that will deliver results in 15 minutes.

The locally owned chain of pharmacies is doing the test from 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturdays at its downtown Highland location at 8845 Kennedy Ave.

The family-owned pharmacy also moved its compounding lab — which produces individualized medicines for patients when commercially available drugs are not available, such as if they're not tolerant to certain ingredients — to a "new state-of-the-art" facility at its Highland location.

"The new lab is much larger and will allow our team to work with both simple and complex formulations," spokeswoman Cathlene Antczak said.

Vyto's also is changing its hours to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at its locations in Highland and at 6949 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood.

Its location at 4923 Hohman Ave. in Hammond will maintain the same hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

For more information, or to schedule a COVID-19 test, visit www.VytosPharmacy.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.