Vyto's Pharmacy, the homegrown Northwest Indiana pharmacy chain, is raising funds for the American Heart Association from customers at its stores in February.

February is American Heart Month, which has been observed since 1968 to call attention to heart disease, which is the top killer of Americans. The American Heart Association estimates 647,000 people in the United States die every year from heart disease, more than half from suffering cardiac arrest outside a hospital.

February is also the month Valentine's Day is celebrated, so Vyto's is selling paper hearts for $1 each at its three locations in Hammond and Highland.

"Patients and customers are welcome to purchase paper hearts either in store and by calling in with a credit card," Vyto's Social Media Coordinator Cathie Antczak said. "Purchasers are welcome to put their name, the name of a person they'd like to honor or an inspirational message on the heart, which will be displayed throughout the month of February."

The independent locally owned pharmacy chain's fundraiser for the American Heart Association runs through Feb. 28.

"Vyto's Pharmacy team members have also been challenged to design and decorate red t-shirts in support of heart health to be worn every Friday in February," Antczak said. "Pictures will be posted on our Facebook page so that our viewers can vote on their favorite design."

For more information, visit www.VytosPharmacy.com.