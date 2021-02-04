 Skip to main content
Vyto's Pharmacy rolls out rapid testing for coronavirus
urgent

Vyto's Pharmacy in Highland is shown.

 Tony V. Martin, The Times

Vyto's Pharmacy is offering rapid COVID-19 testing that will deliver results in minutes.

The local pharmacy chain in Northwest Indiana has rolled out the CareSmart Rapid Antigen COVID-19 Test as a curbside service at its location at 8845 Kennedy Ave. in Highland. The test will be rolled out at Vyto's Kennedy Avenue location in Hammond soon.

Vyto's pharmacist Carolina Burns said people will be able to return to work sooner or make an appointment to see their doctor if they get a negative result, or isolate themselves and seek treatment if they test positive.

People can schedule a rapid coronavirus test for the same day, entering all their information via Vyto's website. The test is administered curbside in one's car with limited contact, and results come back in about 15 minutes. For more information, visit www.VytosPharmacy.com.





