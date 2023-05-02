Workers in Indiana saw their wages increase by an average of 6.2% last year, according to a new report by ADP Pay Insights.

New York City-based ADP, a payroll, human resources and tax services firm, found in a survey that 75% of workers expect to see their pay increase in 2023 by an expected average of 6.7%. ADP Research Institute's "People at Work 2023: A Global Workforce View" found workers have high expectations for pay raises, flexibility and career progression.

The annual survey asked more than 32,000 workers in 17 countries about their attitudes toward work and expectations from workplaces. The report found rising expectations both personally and professionally.

The study found 62% of workers believe they will get a pay raise while 41% believe they will get a bonus at some point in the next 12 months. About 78% said they believe they have the skills needed to advance their careers to the next level within the next three years while about 68% said their employer invests in their skills.

About 60% told ADP they would relocate for better opportunities.

About 40% said career progression was important in a job, up from 23% the previous year. About 61% identified salary as the most important factor, followed by job security at 43%. Only 37% rated enjoyment of their work as the most important factor.

An estimated 48% of workers said they could relocate overseas as digital nomads and continue working for their employer. About 28% believed that within five years it would be the norm in their sector to work anywhere in the world.

An estimated 60% of workers in hybrid work arrangements said they were satisfied with their flexibility of hours, ranking as the most satisfied group of workers.

“Workplace dynamics are beginning to solidify after three years of pandemic-driven disruptions, with workers remaining consistent in wanting increased pay, flexibility and a positive workplace culture; however, the interplay among these factors will challenge employers to get creative in order to meet employees’ needs,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist of ADP. “Forward-thinking leaders will need to find ways to help safeguard workers’ financial health, while bolstering their professional development.”

The study found that expectations might be higher than reality with 10% of workers expecting a 15% salary bump over the next 12 months when only 3% of workers received such an increase in the past year. Workers averaged eight hours and six minutes of unpaid working down, down slightly from eight hours and 33 minutes the previous years.

About 65% said stress adversely affects their work and 63% of workers said they suffered stress at least once a week. That was down from 68% the previous year.

“Reimagining working arrangements helped employers navigate workplace disruptions over the past three years,” said Richardson. “Going forward, employers that focus on career progression while retaining and advancing a caring and inclusive workplace culture can better meet the needs of their workforce, both now and in the future.”

To view the report, visit ADPRI.org.