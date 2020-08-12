Wagner's Ribs temporarily closes over coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wagner's Ribs, the acclaimed barbecue spot in Porter County, temporarily shuttered after an asymptomatic employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The restaurant at 361 Wagner Road in Porter has been doing precautionary testing of all its staff during the pandemic.

"Yesterday evening we had learned that one of our staff has tested positive for COVID-19," Wagner's Ribs posted on social media. "The case was asymptomatic, and was discovered after a precautionary test unrelated to our restaurant and staff. At this time we will be remaining closed until all of our staff undergo their own testing and we will give our building a thorough cleaning."

It was not immediately known how soon Wagner's Ribs would reopen.

Wagner's Ribs is encouraging its customers to patronize other locally owned restaurants for the time being.

"In the meantime, please keep supporting our other local, family own restaurants here in Porter and Chesterton," the restaurant posted on social media. "We're big fans of Santiagos, Leroy's Hot Stuff and Ivy's Bohemia House. We all need you more than ever. So please, stay safe and we'll see you all again soon."