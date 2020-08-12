You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wagner's Ribs temporarily closes over coronavirus
breaking urgent

Wagner's Ribs temporarily closes over coronavirus

{{featured_button_text}}
Wagner's Ribs temporarily closes over coronavirus

Exterior of Wagner's Ribs

 Eloise Marie Valadez, The Times

Wagner's Ribs, the acclaimed barbecue spot in Porter County, temporarily shuttered after an asymptomatic employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The restaurant at 361 Wagner Road in Porter has been doing precautionary testing of all its staff during the pandemic.

"Yesterday evening we had learned that one of our staff has tested positive for COVID-19," Wagner's Ribs posted on social media. "The case was asymptomatic, and was discovered after a precautionary test unrelated to our restaurant and staff. At this time we will be remaining closed until all of our staff undergo their own testing and we will give our building a thorough cleaning."

It was not immediately known how soon Wagner's Ribs would reopen.

Wagner's Ribs is encouraging its customers to patronize other locally owned restaurants for the time being.

"In the meantime, please keep supporting our other local, family own restaurants here in Porter and Chesterton," the restaurant posted on social media. "We're big fans of Santiagos, Leroy's Hot Stuff and Ivy's Bohemia House. We all need you more than ever. So please, stay safe and we'll see you all again soon."

Several Northwest Indiana restaurants temporarily closed and have since reopened after workers tested positive for the coronavirus, including Shady Creek Winery, the Dairy Queen on Calumet Avenue in Valparaiso, Fiddlehead Restaurant, Main + Lincoln, Abbiocco Italian Cuisine, Luna Kitchen, Leeds Public House, Ciao Bella, Tavern on Main, Gelsosomo's Pizzeria, Fahrenheit Two-Twelve and Square Roots. Radius in Valpo and Matey's Bar and Restaurant in Michigan City also shut their doors temporarily for precautionary deep cleanings.

How much do Northwest Indiana CEOs make?

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

+7
Region restaurants adapt to governor's mask order: 'Makes me feel like a physician ... or a burglar'
Northwest Indiana Business Headlines

Region restaurants adapt to governor's mask order: 'Makes me feel like a physician ... or a burglar'

  • Updated

Restaurants have taken different approaches to how to observe the governor's mask order, including asking politely, denying customers service if they don't wear a mask, and requesting that they wait outside for their order if they don't. Diners often however aren't expected to wear masks the entire time when dining out, as many restaurants have already spaced tables six feet apart.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts