Walgreens becomes majority investor in CareCentrix to branch into home care services

“COVID-19 has made it clear that providing care in the home and community is the future of not only post-acute care, but healthcare more broadly. Indeed, the home is the last undeveloped frontier in American health care and critical to reversing spiraling costs and middling health outcomes,” said John Driscoll, CEO of CareCentrix. “Together, Walgreens and CareCentrix will be able to partner with a wide range of payers to help care for patients from the hospital to the home in a more personalized, engaged, and effective way.”