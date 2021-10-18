 Skip to main content
Walgreens becomes majority investor in CareCentrix to branch into home care services
Walgreens' parent company has made a majority investment of $330 million in CareCentrix to branch into home and post-acute care at a time when health care is being increasingly provided in one's home.

Deerfield-based Walgreens Boots Alliance is now the largest investor in CareCentrix, which "coordinates care to the home for health plans, patients, and providers." 

Walgreens is using the investments to advance its home care capabilities as it launches the Walgreens Health platform.

“In support of the launch of Walgreens Health, we continue to make strategic investments in pharmacy and healthcare solutions that can improve care coordination and health outcomes, while lowering overall costs,” said Roz Brewer, CEO, Walgreens Boots Alliance. “CareCentrix’s suite of home care solutions will advance our capabilities in this important segment for healthcare delivery, to help address the needs of people living with complex or chronic conditions in the home.”

The second largest pharmacy chain in the country after CVS, Walgreens also recently expanded into primary care clinics by adding Village MD locations nationwide, including at many of its Northwest Indiana pharmacies.

The pharmacy chain plans to delivery more health care in the home, a fast growing market since the COVID-19 pandemic. The home health care market is currently estimated to be worth $75 billion a year.

“COVID-19 has made it clear that providing care in the home and community is the future of not only post-acute care, but healthcare more broadly. Indeed, the home is the last undeveloped frontier in American health care and critical to reversing spiraling costs and middling health outcomes,” said John Driscoll, CEO of CareCentrix. “Together, Walgreens and CareCentrix will be able to partner with a wide range of payers to help care for patients from the hospital to the home in a more personalized, engaged, and effective way.”

CareCentrix said it manages care for more than 19 million people at 7,400 locations across the country. 

The firm provides a range of services such as home nursing, durable medical equipment, home infusion, and in-home palliative care. It uses machine learning and proprietary analytics to provide personalized care plans that aim to eliminate unnecessary care and create better health outcomes.

Walgreens Boots Alliance now owns 55% of the company, which will operate as an independent business under its current leadership. 

The deal, which requires regulatory approval, values CareCentrix at $800 million valuation.

