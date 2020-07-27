Walgreens CEO Pessina to step down, become executive chair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Walgreens' Stefano Pessina will step down as CEO and become executive chairman once the drugstore chain finds a replacement for him.

The current executive chairman, former McDonald's CEO Jim Skinner, will remain on the board after Pessina takes over.

The company announced no time frame Monday in finding a successor to the 79-year-old Pessina.

Pessina told board members in a letter dated July 23 that he has thought about stepping down "for some time, but for the reasons the Board knows, the time was not right to do so."

In the letter, he said he thought now was the right time to find a successor.

The change in leadership comes a couple weeks after Walgreens announced a huge quarterly loss and a major business pivot.

Walgreens posted a $1.7 billion loss in the quarter that ended May 31 with millions of people sheltering at home due to the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

Walgreens was particularly hurt in the quarter by plunging sales from its Boots stores in the United Kingdom. But even before the pandemic set in, the drugstore chain had embarked on major cost-cutting plan to improve its performance.