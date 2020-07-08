Walgreens dives into primary care with clinic expansion

The clinics will recruit doctors who already have patients and will focus on caring for those with chronic diseases. They will use social workers to make sure patients have stable food sources and living situations. The clinics also will lean on things like telemedicine to help stay in touch with patients.

"It's really about a different model of primary care," said VillageMD CEO Tim Barry.

Insurers have become more interested in covering care that focuses on more than what happens in the doctor's office. The idea is to keep patients, especially those with chronic conditions, healthy and out of the hospital or emergency room.

But retailers like Walgreens will face a challenge in getting patients used to visiting their locations regularly for care, said Dr. Ateev Mehrotra, a Harvard Medical School professor who researches health care delivery.

"I think there's an inherent uphill battle in convincing patients they should go to a store for their primary care," he said.

Walgreens and VillageMD tested their clinics in the Houston market and plan to expand there, as well as Phoenix.

Walgreens runs more than 9,200 stores in the United States and expects to bring these primary care clinics to 30 markets in the next five years.

