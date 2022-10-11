Walgreens to acquire full ownership of CareCentrix in home health care push

Walgreens has been adding VillageMD sections with primary care doctors at many of its Northwest Indiana stores.

The Deerfield-based pharmacy giant is continuing its push beyond retail into health care by accelerating its plans to acquire full ownership of CareCentrix. It will buy the remaining 45% stake in the company for $392 million, after buying a 55% stake in a deal that closed on Aug. 31.

Hartford, Connecticut-based CareCentrix is one of the largest companies operating in the $75 billion post-acute and home care space. It coordinates care and provides outsourced benefit management services.

“We continue to see strong results and potential for growth from our partnership with CareCentrix. Our full acquisition further accelerates our transformation to become a consumer-centric healthcare company, leveraging innovative platforms that extend our capabilities into fast-growing segments of healthcare,” said Roz Brewer, Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO. “CareCentrix is key to offering services to our patients at every stage of the care continuum, and to driving long-term, sustainable growth as part of our U.S. health care strategy.”

CareCentrix manages the care of 19 million people at more than 7,400 provider locations nationwide. It offers services supporting home nursing, home infusion, in-home palliative care and durable medical equipment amid a shift in healthcare to more home-based treatment. It reported pro forma sales of $1.5 billion last year.

The deal is expected to close in March. CareCentrix will continue to operate as its own business and brand when the acquisition is finalized.

“We are thrilled to be part of WBA’s vision to transform local healthcare and develop new valued-based models,” said John Driscoll, CEO, CareCentrix.

Driscoll will serve as executive vice president and president, U.S. Healthcare at Walgreens Boots Alliance. CareCentrix Chief Financial Officer Steve Horowitz will become CareCentrix CEO.

“John brings a wealth of experience and leadership across many different aspects of healthcare, all of which will play an important role in delivering on our vision to reimagine local healthcare for all,” Brewer said. “He has demonstrated high levels of success by building winning teams, and rapidly scaling technology-enabled solutions and analytics that make healthcare more personal and effective.”

Driscoll, who previously helped spin the online pharmacy Medco out of Merck and then served as Medco's group president for new markets, will oversee Walgreens' U.S. Healthcare division that also includes VillageMD, Shields Health Solutions and Walgreens Health Corners.

“It is an honor to take this leadership position with a company committed to integrating the key pieces to deliver better healthcare at lower costs to so many,” Driscoll said. “I look forward to working closely with Roz and WBA’s U.S. Healthcare leadership team to create a truly differentiated experience for consumers across their healthcare journey, while bringing greater value to payors, providers and other partners.”