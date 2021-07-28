Walgreens to expand VillageMD concept in Northwest Indiana

Walgreens, the nation's second-largest pharmacy chain, plans to expand its VillageMD in-store primary care clinic concept across Northwest Indiana.
The Deerfield-based pharmacy chain plans to open Village Medical practices inside several stores in Northern Indiana, including Griffith, Merrillville, Portage and South Bend. It's investing $1 billion to open 600 Village Medical clinics in more than 30 markets across the United States over the next four years in a bid to combine its traditional pharmacy services with general health care services from primary care physicians.
“According to the CDC, six in 10 Americans live with at least one chronic condition, with many needing multiple daily medications, emphasizing that the coordinated care model of Village Medical at Walgreens is now more important than ever,” said Jamie Vortherms, vice president of healthcare services, Walgreens. “We’re excited to open these Village Medical at Walgreens locations in Northern Indiana, bringing convenient access to personalized, high quality and coordinated care to more people across the country.”
Walgreens said the synergistic arrangement could potentially lower the cost of care and improve health outcomes. Having doctors in pharmacies potentially would lift barriers to accessing primary care and ensure patients take the right medication at the right doses.
“We’re excited to open new Village Medical at Walgreens locations in Northern Indiana. Our teams are led by experienced primary care physicians who deliver quality, coordinated care with the Walgreens pharmacy team,” said Brent Asplin, president of Village Medical. “As a result, we help deliver improved health outcomes and affordable care for more patients in Northern Indiana so they can enjoy being healthy and active members of their community.”
The Village Medical clinics at Walgreens pharmacies will offer care via in-person visits, telehealth appointments and at-home stops, offering comprehensive primary care along with coordinated pharmacy services. The clinics will accept a wide variety of health care plans.
For more information, visit www.villagemedical.com/locations/indiana.
