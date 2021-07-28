 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walgreens to expand VillageMD concept in Northwest Indiana
urgent

Walgreens to expand VillageMD concept in Northwest Indiana

Walgreens to expand VillageMD concept in Northwest Indiana

Walgreens is rolling out its Village MD concept to more Northwest Indiana locations.

 Provided

Walgreens, the nation's second-largest pharmacy chain, plans to expand its VillageMD in-store primary care clinic concept across Northwest Indiana.

The Deerfield-based pharmacy chain plans to open Village Medical practices inside several stores in Northern Indiana, including Griffith, Merrillville, Portage and South Bend. It's investing $1 billion to open 600 Village Medical clinics in more than 30 markets across the United States over the next four years in a bid to combine its traditional pharmacy services with general health care services from primary care physicians.

“According to the CDC, six in 10 Americans live with at least one chronic condition, with many needing multiple daily medications, emphasizing that the coordinated care model of Village Medical at Walgreens is now more important than ever,” said Jamie Vortherms, vice president of healthcare services, Walgreens. “We’re excited to open these Village Medical at Walgreens locations in Northern Indiana, bringing convenient access to personalized, high quality and coordinated care to more people across the country.”

The nation's largest and longest-running auto show runs through July 19th this year.

Walgreens said the synergistic arrangement could potentially lower the cost of care and improve health outcomes. Having doctors in pharmacies potentially would lift barriers to accessing primary care and ensure patients take the right medication at the right doses.

“We’re excited to open new Village Medical at Walgreens locations in Northern Indiana. Our teams are led by experienced primary care physicians who deliver quality, coordinated care with the Walgreens pharmacy team,” said Brent Asplin, president of Village Medical. “As a result, we help deliver improved health outcomes and affordable care for more patients in Northern Indiana so they can enjoy being healthy and active members of their community.”

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

The Village Medical clinics at Walgreens pharmacies will offer care via in-person visits, telehealth appointments and at-home stops, offering comprehensive primary care along with coordinated pharmacy services. The clinics will accept a wide variety of health care plans.

For more information, visit www.villagemedical.com/locations/indiana.

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Chick-fil-A, Good News Vintage, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande and Starbucks opening; The Room closed

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Chick-fil-A, Good News Vintage, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande and Starbucks opening; The Room closed

Open

Open

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Ramen District plans to bring the trendy Japanese noodle soup, traditionally served with ingredients like pork belly, boiled eggs, miso, seawe…

Coming soon

Coming soon

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

The new Chick-fil-A restaurants coming to Valparaiso and Schererville should be open within weeks.

Closed

Closed

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

The Room music venue in Highland has closed after a five-year run of entertaining the Region.

Open

Open

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Good News Vintage is selling antiques and vintage goods in downtown Michigan City.

On the move

On the move

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande in downtown Lansing is moving to a new location on Torrence Avenue.

Open

Open

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

A Classic Spa opened in downtown Valparaiso, celebrating a ribbon cutting with the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce the week before last.

Reopen

Reopen

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Starbucks at 9150 Calumet Ave. in Munster reopened after being closed for renovations for a few weeks. The Seattle-based cafe chain freshened …

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Delta Variant Surges as Covid-19 Vaccine Myths Spread

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts