Walmart celebrates grand reopening after overhaul in Valparaiso

The Valparaiso Walmart Supercenter on U.S. 30 recently completed a major overhaul. The store at 2400 Morthland Drive celebrated a grand reopening Friday.

“Our customers are our top priority, so all the changes and updates made in this renovation are to better serve them,” said store manager Zeke Vosmeier. “Each department received upgrades resulting in an all-over improved shopping experience for our shoppers here in Valpo.”

Arkansas-based Walmart has added several upgrades to the store, including the Walmart Pay touchless payment app, online grocery pickup service, delivery and express delivery in under two hours.

New store features added during the remodeling project include grab-and-go deli and lunch items near the entrance and a $1 shopping area at the front of the store similar to Target. Walmart expanded the grocery selection to include more fresh fruits and vegetables.

It added new freezers, new flooring, new vestibules and an employee-operated register lane to speed up check out. It also expanded merchandise in every department, put out new signage throughout the store and freshened up the restrooms.

The retail giant, the largest big-box store operator in the United States, remodeled the pharmacy and put in a new vision area.

“Valparaiso is pleased to have Walmart in the business community for many years providing consumers with great product choices. It was my great honor to have met with Sam Walton, the founder, and see firsthand how the company has continued his commitment to contributing to many local charities and employing hundreds of local citizens,” said Rex Richards, President of Valpo Chamber. “We are pleased with the major renovation and re-commitment Walmart has made to Valparaiso.“

Walmart has 127 stores employing 44,000 people in Indiana. The retailer estimates it spent $999.5 million with Hoosier suppliers last year and contributed $34.8 million to nonprofits in the Hoosier State.

