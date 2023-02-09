Walmart is closing its big-box store in Homewood.

The Arkansas-based retail giant opened the 210,000 Walmart Supercenter in Homewood in 2016. It employed 400 workers.

Walmart said it made the "difficult decision" to close the store at 17550 S. Halsted St. after a review process. The company operates 5,000 stores across the United States and periodically weeds out those that do not meet its financial expectations.

The combination general merchadise store and supermarket in Homewood was underperforming, according to the company. Walmart said it was "no easy decision" to shutter the Homewood store.

Walmart plans to close the store on March 10. The company said its employees are eligible to request transfer to any of six other stores within 20 miles, including three within seven miles. Walmart employs thousands in the vicinity in the south suburbs.

The company still has 184 Walmart and Sam's Club stores in Illinois.