The Arkansas-based retail giant opened the 210,000 Walmart Supercenter in Homewood in 2016. It employed 400 workers.
Walmart said it made the "difficult decision" to close the store at 17550 S. Halsted St. after a review process. The company operates 5,000 stores across the United States and periodically weeds out those that do not meet its financial expectations.
The combination general merchadise store and supermarket in Homewood was underperforming, according to the company. Walmart said it was "no easy decision" to shutter the Homewood store.
Walmart plans to close the store on March 10. The company said its employees are eligible to request transfer to any of six other stores within 20 miles, including three within seven miles. Walmart employs thousands in the vicinity in the south suburbs.
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.