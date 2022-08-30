 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walmart investing $75 million in Indiana stores, including south Hammond location

The south Hammond Walmart is now offering online grocery pickup.

 Joseph S. Pete

Walmart is investing more than $75 million into renovating Indiana stores this year, including its recently refurbished south Hammond location.

The Arkansas-based retailer is remodeling 15 stores. It recently celebrated a grand opening ceremony for its Hammond store at 7850 Cabela Drive.

“This store is a key part of the Hammond community, which is why we are so excited to be able to hold a celebration for our associates and customers alike,” said store manager Christina Britt. “The updates made in our store will help our customers to save time, allowing them to shop when and how they want right here in Hammond.”

Improvements specifically made in Hammond included five more manned registers, new signage, a refreshed pharmacy, new vestibules, a new parking lot, an updated deli and bakery, a repaved parking lot and an enhanced auto care center. It also added a pet department.

Renovations at other stores include LED lighting, new fixtures, new flooring, modernized bathrooms and refreshed interiors and exteriors. The retailer added rooms for nursing mothers and vision centers throughout its Indiana footprint. It also added more self-checkout lanes, touch-free payment systems and expanded departments, including of summer merchandise.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

