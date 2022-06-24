Walmart offering doula benefit to employees in Indiana and Illinois

Walmart, Indiana's largest private-sector employer, is now offering a doula benefit to its employers and their pregnant spouses or partners.

The Arkansas-based retailer expanded the doula benefit to Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana and Georgia.

Any employees enrolled in a Walmart medical plan can get up to $1,000 for doula services for each pregnancy. They can access the program when they sign up for Walmart's Life with Baby program.

"Life with Baby provides access at no cost to resources like one-on-one coaching from a nurse, tools to track daily progress, helpful articles from leading experts, special baby gifts and more. The goal is to help make the process of welcoming a new child easier, safer and less stressful," a company spokesperson said. "In looking at survival rates of the expectant mother across the country, Walmart expanded to states that stood out as having unique areas of opportunity where a doula could support and help to improve birth outcomes. Indiana is ranked third on the list of states with the poorest birth outcomes, just shy of 47 deaths per 100,000 births."

Workers can avail themselves of the services of a doula, who provide physical, informational and emotional guidance to mothers during pregnancy and birth. They offer emotional support, guidance on what to expect during delivery and physical comfort during childbirth when they assist with breathing techniques and touch therapy.

They provide encouragement and teach the mom how to feed and care for the baby.

Doulas are not medical professionals but are credentialed and trained to support mothers through labor and delivery.

Employees can call the number providers to the back of their health care card to sign up.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.