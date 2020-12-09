Walmart paying out $46 million in bonuses to Indiana, Illinois workers

Walmart is paying $46 million in bonuses this holiday season to its workers in Indiana and Illinois.
The Arkansas-based retailer, which has stores in Hammond, Hobart, Schererville, Valparaiso, Portage, Michigan City, LaPorte, Rensselaer and Lansing, is paying out more than $700 million in quarterly and special cash bonuses nationwide.
Indiana workers are scheduled to receive $21 million in bonuses, while their Illinois counterparts are set to get $25 million.
Walmart paid workers in Indiana $10.3 million in quarterly bonuses in their last November paycheck after a strong third quarter and will pay another $10.7 million in special cash bonuses to both full- and part-time Indiana workers on Dec. 24 "in recognition of associates’ sustained commitment to customers during the pandemic."
“As we come to a close on this historic year, I’m filled with gratitude for how our associates have led through one of the most trying periods for our company and country,” Walmart U.S. President and CEO John Furner said. “Our associates have stepped up to serve our customers, communities and each other when it was truly needed most, and we’re pleased to recognize their efforts with a quarterly bonus for strong store performance and a fourth special cash bonus.”
On Christmas Eve, the company will pay its fourth special cash bonus since the start of the pandemic to the 1.5 million employees who work at Walmart and Sam's Club stores nationwide.
Part-time workers will get $150 and full-time workers $300. Drivers, managers and assistant managers also will get an unspecified bonus.
“This has been an extraordinary year and we’re so proud of how our associates have continued to make a meaningful difference in our communities,” Sam's Club President and CEO Kath McLay said. “The bonus reflects our appreciation for our associates, who show up to work each day to serve and provide relief for millions of members across the country.”
Walmart also is extending its paid COVID-19 emergency leave through July 5 of 2021. Both full- and part-time workers can get up to two weeks of pay if they need to stay home because of the coronavirus, COVID-19 symptoms or a mandated quarantine.
They also can get additional pay replacement for up to 26 weeks if they're not able to return to work after being stricken by coronavirus.
