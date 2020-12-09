Walmart paying out $46 million in bonuses to Indiana, Illinois workers

Walmart is paying $46 million in bonuses this holiday season to its workers in Indiana and Illinois.

The Arkansas-based retailer, which has stores in Hammond, Hobart, Schererville, Valparaiso, Portage, Michigan City, LaPorte, Rensselaer and Lansing, is paying out more than $700 million in quarterly and special cash bonuses nationwide.

Indiana workers are scheduled to receive $21 million in bonuses, while their Illinois counterparts are set to get $25 million.

Walmart paid workers in Indiana $10.3 million in quarterly bonuses in their last November paycheck after a strong third quarter and will pay another $10.7 million in special cash bonuses to both full- and part-time Indiana workers on Dec. 24 "in recognition of associates’ sustained commitment to customers during the pandemic."

“As we come to a close on this historic year, I’m filled with gratitude for how our associates have led through one of the most trying periods for our company and country,” Walmart U.S. President and CEO John Furner said. “Our associates have stepped up to serve our customers, communities and each other when it was truly needed most, and we’re pleased to recognize their efforts with a quarterly bonus for strong store performance and a fourth special cash bonus.”