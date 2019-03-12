Walmart pays out $4.5 million in performance bonuses to Hoosier employees

Walmart paid its Indiana workers $4.5 million in bonuses last week after strong store performance in the fourth quarter.
Walmart employees in the Hoosier state took home an estimated $16.9 million performance-based bonuses tied to the 2018 fiscal year.
"Walmart relies on our hourly associates to provide the best shopping experience for our customers across the state of Indiana,” Walmart Regional Vice President of Operations Rodney Walker said. “We’re excited to be able to reward our Hoosier associates for their hard work with quarterly cash bonuses and by providing numerous opportunities for advancement.”
Walmart estimates it employs 40,385 workers at 128 Walmart Supercenter and Sam's Club stores across Indiana, paying an average wage of $13.87 an hour. Business Insider estimates that it's the Hoosier state's largest employer.
The Arkansas-based retail giant employs more than 912,000 workers nationwide, and is the largest single employer in many states around the country. Last week, its employees got $207 million in cash bonuses because of Walmart's 4.2 percent fourth quarter comp sales growth.
Over the course of the year, Walmart employees got $800 million in store performance bonuses, which the company offers quarterly to "reward associates whose stores achieve sales and customer service goals."
No breakdown was available for how much Walmart employees in Northwest Indiana took home in bonuses. Locally, Walmart has stores in Hammond, Schererville, Hobart, Portage, Valparaiso, Michigan City, LaPorte and Lansing.