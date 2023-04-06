Walmart is planning to expand its electric vehicle charging network in Indiana, providing a jolt to the burgeoning EV segment.

The Arkansas-based retail giant, which has big-box stores in Hammond, Schererville, Hobart, Valparaiso and other Northwest Indiana communities, said electric vehicle ownership grew by 48% in Indiana between 2020 and 2021.

More than 10,360 drivers statewide have registered electric vehicles as of 2021 and the number continues to grow. Electric vehicle ownership has increased across the United States each year as manufacturers start making more fully electric cars, trucks and SUVs and they become less expensive for consumers.

Given a growing demand for EV infrastructure, Walmart said it can help meet the need for more electric charging stations and help alleviate concerns about range anxiety, making it possible for people to own electric cars in urban, suburban and rural areas.

It currently has 1,300 charging stations at 280 Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs.

By 2030, it plans to have a fast-charging network at thousands of retail locations.

Walmart has not yet determined what Northwest Indiana stores will be equipped with electric charging stations.