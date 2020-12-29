Walmart provided 16 million pounds of food to Indiana food banks this year

Walmart provided 16 million pounds of food to food banks across Indiana this year, at a time when food insecurity reached record highs and lines to local food pantries stretched down the street.
The Arkansas-based retail giant, which has Northwest Indiana locations in Schererville, Hammond, Hobart, Valparaiso, Portage, Michigan City, LaPorte and Rensselaer, also is contributing $12 million to Feeding America at a time when one in six people are at risk of hunger because of the coronavirus pandemic, up from one in nine before the global outbreak as a result of job losses, reduced hours, and decreased income.
Walmart stores, distribution centers and Sam's Clubs — including the one in Hobart across from the Southlake Mall — have been encouraged to donate products and funds to hunger relief through the end of the year.
“Giving is part of our DNA at Walmart and we are proud of the work we have done to give back to Hoosiers all year long,” Walmart Greenwood Store Manager John Frangello said. “It’s wonderful to see the local impact."
Thus far this year, Walmart and its nonprofit philanthropic arm the Walmart Foundation have donated more than 480 million pounds of food and $55 million in grants to more than 5,000 hunger relief groups nationwide. Walmart and Sam's Clubs members also have contributed another $18 million toward hunger relief.
