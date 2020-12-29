 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walmart provided 16 million pounds of food to Indiana food banks this year
urgent

Walmart provided 16 million pounds of food to Indiana food banks this year

{{featured_button_text}}
Walmart provided 16 million pounds of food to Indiana food banks this year

A Walmart is shown.

 Gene J. Puskar, file Associated Press

Walmart provided 16 million pounds of food to food banks across Indiana this year, at a time when food insecurity reached record highs and lines to local food pantries stretched down the street.

The Arkansas-based retail giant, which has Northwest Indiana locations in Schererville, Hammond, Hobart, Valparaiso, Portage, Michigan City, LaPorte and Rensselaer, also is contributing $12 million to Feeding America at a time when one in six people are at risk of hunger because of the coronavirus pandemic, up from one in nine before the global outbreak as a result of job losses, reduced hours, and decreased income.

Walmart stores, distribution centers and Sam's Clubs — including the one in Hobart across from the Southlake Mall — have been encouraged to donate products and funds to hunger relief through the end of the year.

“Giving is part of our DNA at Walmart and we are proud of the work we have done to give back to Hoosiers all year long,” Walmart Greenwood Store Manager John Frangello said. “It’s wonderful to see the local impact."

Thus far this year, Walmart and its nonprofit philanthropic arm the Walmart Foundation have donated more than 480 million pounds of food and $55 million in grants to more than 5,000 hunger relief groups nationwide. Walmart and Sam's Clubs members also have contributed another $18 million toward hunger relief.

Region stores that closed in 2020

Region stores that closed in 2020

The brick-and-mortar retail sector has been struggling because of competition with e-commerce giants like Amazon, eBay, Wayfair, Chewy and Zappos. But 2020 presented unprecedented challenges because of COVID-19 and the resulting lockdowns and restrictions. Here's a look at stores in the Region that closed, announced they would close, filed for bankruptcy or were saved from closure in 2020:

JC Penney to close at River Oaks Center
Business
urgent

JC Penney to close at River Oaks Center

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

JC Penney, which already had filed for bankruptcy and announced it was shuttering 230 stores nationwide, said it would close its Calumet City department store at 200 River Oaks Drive. The troubled retailer is shuttering 154 stores this summer and plans to announce another wave of closures in the next few weeks.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts