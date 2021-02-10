Walmart, Sam's Club pharmacies to start COVID-19 vaccinations in Indiana

Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies will start administering COVID-19 vaccines Friday in Indiana, where people 65 and other, health care workers and first responders can currently sign up.

The federal government is distributing the coronavirus vaccine for free at Walmart, Sam's Club, Meijer, Jewel-Osco, CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, as well as at hospital, clinics and other health care facilities.

More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies in 22 states are getting an initial supply of the coronavirus vaccine this week, with a focus on locations in underserved communities with limited access to health care.

Those who are currently eligible in Indiana to sign up must make an appointment while the limited supplies last.

“Ninety percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better — and healthier lives — in Indiana, and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness. “We want to help the country reopen, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”