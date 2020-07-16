You are the owner of this article.
Walmart soliciting products from Hoosier manufacturers, offering chance at a big break
Jayln Martin, right, and Dan Villegas stock items at a Walmart Supercenter in Las Vegas.

 AP Photo/John Locher, File

Walmart is giving manufacturers in the Hoosier state and across the country the chance to get their products stocked on its shelves.

Companies and entrepreneurs in Northwest Indiana have until Aug. 10 to answer Walmart's open call for new, niche and innovative products manufactured by American factory workers in the United States. Those selected will get the chance to pitch Walmart buyers on their idea in a virtual meeting.

"During this year of unprecedented challenges for U.S. businesses, Walmart remains committed to sourcing products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. By Investing in products that support American jobs, we are able to bring new exciting products to our customers, support new jobs in our local communities and invest in small business across the country,” said Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for global sourcing and U.S. manufacturing. 

Potential suppliers could land deals to be distributed in a few local stores or in hundreds of thousands of Walmart superstores, Sam's Clubs and on Walmart.com. It, for instance, picked up Shoe Crazy Wine for 66 stores at a 2018 open call and is now expanding it to 118 stores across Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

“We were walking into an entirely new and welcoming world,” Shoe Crazy Wine Owner Gwen Hurt said. “Everyone was so professional and kind throughout the process. We’ve been thrilled to work with Walmart and are excited about the continual growth of our product. Thanks to this relationship, we’ve been able to expand our operations to 15 employees while reinvesting in our community through the purchase of a once-abandoned warehouse and additional resources. It’s a dream come true for our family.”

Walmart, which has come under fire for undermining U.S. manufacturing by selling cheap goods made in China, announced in 2013 it would commit $250 billion over the next decade to stocking American-made products supporting factory jobs in the United States.

For more information or to apply, visit walmart-jump.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

