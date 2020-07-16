Walmart soliciting products from Hoosier manufacturers, offering chance at a big break

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Walmart is giving manufacturers in the Hoosier state and across the country the chance to get their products stocked on its shelves.

Companies and entrepreneurs in Northwest Indiana have until Aug. 10 to answer Walmart's open call for new, niche and innovative products manufactured by American factory workers in the United States. Those selected will get the chance to pitch Walmart buyers on their idea in a virtual meeting.

"During this year of unprecedented challenges for U.S. businesses, Walmart remains committed to sourcing products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. By Investing in products that support American jobs, we are able to bring new exciting products to our customers, support new jobs in our local communities and invest in small business across the country,” said Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for global sourcing and U.S. manufacturing.

Potential suppliers could land deals to be distributed in a few local stores or in hundreds of thousands of Walmart superstores, Sam's Clubs and on Walmart.com. It, for instance, picked up Shoe Crazy Wine for 66 stores at a 2018 open call and is now expanding it to 118 stores across Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.