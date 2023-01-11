Walmart to host wellness day at its pharamacies

Walmart will host a wellness day at its pharmacies Saturday to encourage Hoosiers to get and stay healthy.

The Arkansas-based retail giant, which is the largest private-sector employer in Indiana, has stores across the Region, including in Hammond, Lansing, Schererville, Hobart, Valparaiso, Portage, LaPorte, Rensselaer and Michigan City.

People can visit the stores between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday to get free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings. They also can get COVID-19, flu, tetanus, hepatitis and HPV vaccines.

“A fresh, new year presents a great opportunity to really check in on our health as families, and as communities,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’re able to offer through our Wellness Day events. These free screenings and affordable immunizations provide not only valuable insight but also valuable protection against illnesses that become common during the winter season. We continue to innovate the ways we deliver care through our pharmacies, Vision Centers, Walmart Health Centers and beyond. We look forward to making more positive impacts in the lives of our customers and patients.”

Walmart has been hosting wellness days since 2014, providing more than 5 million free health screenings to customers, including in many medically underserved areas nationwide.

It provides people with health numbers, the tools to maintain lifestyles and the resources to seek care. The wellness days are meant to encourage people to prioritize their health, helping them make decisions and track progress.

For more information, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.