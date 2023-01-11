 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Walmart to host wellness day at its pharmacies

Walmart to host wellness day at its pharamacies

A Super Walmart in Hammond is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Walmart will host a wellness day at its pharmacies Saturday to encourage Hoosiers to get and stay healthy.

The Arkansas-based retail giant, which is the largest private-sector employer in Indiana, has stores across the Region, including in Hammond, Lansing, Schererville, Hobart, Valparaiso, Portage, LaPorte, Rensselaer and Michigan City.

People can visit the stores between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday to get free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings. They also can get COVID-19, flu, tetanus, hepatitis and HPV vaccines.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

“A fresh, new year presents a great opportunity to really check in on our health as families, and as communities,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’re able to offer through our Wellness Day events. These free screenings and affordable immunizations provide not only valuable insight but also valuable protection against illnesses that become common during the winter season. We continue to innovate the ways we deliver care through our pharmacies, Vision Centers, Walmart Health Centers and beyond. We look forward to making more positive impacts in the lives of our customers and patients.”

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

