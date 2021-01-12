 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walsh & Kelly, an 88-year-old Griffith construction firm, becomes Milestone Contractors after merger
urgent

Walsh & Kelly, an 88-year-old Griffith construction firm, becomes Milestone Contractors after merger

{{featured_button_text}}
Walsh & Kelly asphalt plant

The Walsh & Kelly asphalt plant in LaPorte is shown shortly after it was completed. The long-time Region company has merged with two other Indiana construction companies.

 Times file

Walsh & Kelly Inc., an 88-year-old Griffith-based construction firm, merged with Milestone Contractors in Indianapolis and Wabash Valley Asphalt in Terre Haute.

The new firm will serve the entire state, be headquartered in Indianapolis and operate under the Milestone Contractors name. It will be owned by the family owned parent company The Heritage Group.

The employees, offices and asphalt plants will stay the same.

“We are three very reputable companies coming together as one. We are better together. Going forward as we provide safe and high quality services and products across the state, we will make lives better one road and bridge at a time," Chief Operating Officer CJ Potts said.

The new company will employ more than 2,000 employees statewide, handling INDOT, public infrastructure, private and commercial projects across the Hoosier state and beyond. It will specialize in highways, asphalt paving, concrete heaving and heavy construction.

Walsh & Kelly Inc. was one of the best known construction firms in Northwest Indiana, with asphalt plants in Griffith, South Bend, LaPorte and Valparaiso. 

Founded in 1933 by brothers-in-law John Kelly and John Walsh, the construction company won multiple safety awards, including from the Northwest Indiana Business Roundtable, the Construction Advancement Foundation of Northwest Indiana and the Associated General Contractors of America. It was one of the largest civil contractors operating in northern Indiana.

For more information, visit www.thgrp.com

NWI Business Ins and Outs: It's Just Serendipity switches to appointment-only

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts