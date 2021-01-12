Walsh & Kelly, an 88-year-old Griffith construction firm, becomes Milestone Contractors after merger

Walsh & Kelly Inc., an 88-year-old Griffith-based construction firm, merged with Milestone Contractors in Indianapolis and Wabash Valley Asphalt in Terre Haute.

The new firm will serve the entire state, be headquartered in Indianapolis and operate under the Milestone Contractors name. It will be owned by the family owned parent company The Heritage Group.

The employees, offices and asphalt plants will stay the same.

“We are three very reputable companies coming together as one. We are better together. Going forward as we provide safe and high quality services and products across the state, we will make lives better one road and bridge at a time," Chief Operating Officer CJ Potts said.

The new company will employ more than 2,000 employees statewide, handling INDOT, public infrastructure, private and commercial projects across the Hoosier state and beyond. It will specialize in highways, asphalt paving, concrete heaving and heavy construction.

Walsh & Kelly Inc. was one of the best known construction firms in Northwest Indiana, with asphalt plants in Griffith, South Bend, LaPorte and Valparaiso.