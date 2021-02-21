Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek credits Region upbringing as part of his success

Hammond native Bob Chapek became the seventh CEO of The Walt Disney Co. about a year ago as the coronavirus pandemic swept around the world, just days before the virus claimed its first victim in the United States.
"About three days after I started the job I had to close about 80% of the business other than TV networks," he said Friday while giving a Zoom talk to Indiana University. "That was difficult because it something unprecedented and unheard of. No one could have imagined that. At the same time, it was my job to make sure the company survived when you have money going out the door because we paid our cast members or employees for a long time before the businesses restarted."
The pandemic has forced Disney to make tough decisions such as layoffs and a pivot toward a more direct-to-consumer model.
"Part of it was bailing out the boat so the boat didn't sink," Chapek said. "At the same time, it was about charting the course for the future and accelerating that dramatically. I think again, it goes to determination. I could have gone into a fetal position and hope that it ended. That wasn't what all of the constituents I mentioned earlier — cast members, consumers, guests, owners at Wall Street, and local communities — wanted. They wanted leadership and decisiveness, and conviction, and a sense of optimism. Three days after getting the job, that is the cards I was dealt, and that is how I played them."
Chapek, who earned his bachelor's degree in microbiology at Indiana University, addressed more than 1,700 Indiana University students, faculty and alumni virtually in an hourlong interview conducted by fellow IU alumnus Douglas Freeland.
Region roots
The Clark High School graduate, who was honored with the College of Arts and Sciences distinguished alumni award in 2016, said growing up in the Region instilled in him the grit and determination needed to succeed in business and run one of the world's most beloved companies.
"The Region is a no-nonsense tough environment," Chapek said. "You get what you earn in the Region, and you don't expect any more than what you work hard for. I was always just amazed at my parents and how hard they worked coming out of World War II. They built a life for themselves and my sister and myself. I think some of those lessons and work ethic really resonate to this day and are really part of my DNA."
Going on to attend IU in Bloomington "really opened his eyes" to the wider world and its possibilities.
"Growing up in a working-class area, you have a fairly narrow view of what success is," he said. "Then you get exposed to a much broader group of people, a more diverse group of people, and learn what success can be. I set my sights high. I've been setting them high ever since."
While the Region gave him a work ethic, he grew up in Hammond at a time when the high schools focused more on preparing students for the local factory jobs.
"I think it is safe to say growing up in the Region, I went to a high school where not a lot of the students went to college," Chapek said. "We had some basic science courses, entry-level physics, chemistry, biology. When I got to IU, I found out that the students that I was competing against were much better prepared. I hadn't heard of something called an AP class. Most of the classes that people took in my high school were shop classes. The idea that I thought I was well prepared, but I got in and realized I was woefully behind the other students and made me sort of suck it up and try to catch up on my own.
"As you know, when to go to college, there's no one catching you if you fall. That was one of my first lessons in determination. Again, all part of the great upbringing that I have from the Region. The academic background was insufficient to go into organic chemistry. I had to figure that out and be resourceful and find the way. That has been very valuable throughout my career and defines who I am in some ways."
Chapek credited his parents and other mentors who influenced what he ultimately became.
"I had the luxury at Disney of changing jobs quite frequently, and I would say every time, there is somebody there on the sidelines cheering me on," he said. "Most recently it would probably be Bob Iger. Bob and I spent a lot of time together over the past seven years because when I got the parks job we were in the beginning of building the Shanghai Disneyland Resort. I think I was in Shanghai maybe 20 times per year for three years. Bob was on about half those flights with me. There is no better way to get to know someone than to spend 15, 16 hours with them every second week on a plane. He has been there shaping me and preparing me for this job I'm in now."
Journey to Disney
Chapek started his career as a scientist working in environmental biology at Emco but later transitioned to business.
"Majoring in microbiology, I assumed I would work in some technical job," he said. "I assumed I would work at Pfizer or Merck, but the opportunity that was available to me was environmental science at an oil company in Chicago. When I was doing that job, I really enjoyed what I was doing. At the same time, I got exposed to the business world. All my roommates were business majors, and I never had the chance to explore that. When I got into the work environment, there is a whole range of things that are supported by science or touch science that aren't actually just science. I always wanted to be a generalist, not a specialist."
He pursued an MBA and assumed he would work at a pharmaceutical company given his background in science, but instead ended up in consumer package goods marketing, which led him to a job at Disney when VHS rentals were first taking off.
He credited the liberal arts education he received at Indiana University for developing the elasticity needed for a career in media.
"I have found in my career that there are a lot of really great right-brain people and really great left-brain people. The intersection of that diagram is really small," he said. "Very few people that can operate both the right and left inside of the brain. I think that is one of the things that distinguishes Disney from other companies. ... (At Disney) our product development team are human beings that literally conceive of everything when synapses fire in their minds."
Forward thinking
Chapek said creativity was crucial when navigating a changing media landscape.
"When you work at Disney, obviously you have Walt watching over everything you do. You find out that the legacy of Disney is really important," he said. "At the same time, Walt was always emphasizing the future and not becoming locked into a certain way of doing things. One of my favorite quotes from Walt Disney is that we keep moving forward doing new things because we are curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.
"We have a lot of superfans at Disney, and our superfans really don't like change. That's the very DNA of Walt Disney has given us. His inspiration is you have to keep evolving or you will become a dinosaur. In this new world we live in, that is important."
Disney is trying to stay ahead of the innovation curve, such as by creating magical memories, creating a world-class experience for guests at its parks, and exceeding their expectations every day. It's also critical to have the right strategy, Chapek said.
"At Disney, we have over 200,000 cast members or employees. The single best thing or only thing I really do is pick where we are going to go and motivate 200,000 people to go in the same direction," Chapek said. "I think again, the big picture is knowing where you are going in leading a bunch of people to that goal is really all that matters. Everything else is superficial."
Chapek for instance has been transitioning the company to more of a focus on streaming through Disney+, which has been in development for a decade.
"Disney+ has been tremendously successful for us," he said. "We made the transition or at least the way people saw us as an old media company to new. I think that goes back to the Walt Disney quote. Yes, we've had success in traditional film and television distribution, but we will not let that stop us and that takes risk, informed risk, but it takes guts and dogma breaking. The future will be what the consumer tells us it is."
The streaming service will play off the success of beloved Disney franchises like Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar, Chapek said.
"The great library we have is tremendous. That will be the creative fodder, if you will, the catalyst for news stories going forward," he said. "It will be done with an eye towards where is that puck going in the future, how we can best satisfy our consumers, our guests' needs."
While it expects movie theaters to remain vital for some time, Disney is following consumers toward streaming services, Chapek said.
"Respect legacy, but also respect the unknown. You have to have certain courage to do these jobs," he said. "In 2019, we had 11 films that did at least $1 billion in the box office. We all know and recognize the importance of traditional media distribution and the theatrical experience. At the same time, while the evolution was happening naturally, the catalyst of the pandemic has really forced us to be introspective about how fast we want to make the transition because our consumers now making that transition. I still think there will be a theatrical business going forward."
Disney will be flexible under his leadership, he said.
"We will let the consumer choose with their pocketbook," Chapek said. "That is the beautiful thing about these choices. We are not going to make them, the guests will make them."
At the same time, it will carry on the legacy of being a force in pop culture for the past century.
"Disney, yes, it's just another company but no, it's not just another company," Chapek said. "People look to us and when we say or do something, it resonates. Twelve companies can do the same thing and Disney gets the headline."