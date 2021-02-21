Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek credits Region upbringing as part of his success

While the Region gave him a work ethic, he grew up in Hammond at a time when the high schools focused more on preparing students for the local factory jobs.

"I think it is safe to say growing up in the Region, I went to a high school where not a lot of the students went to college," Chapek said. "We had some basic science courses, entry-level physics, chemistry, biology. When I got to IU, I found out that the students that I was competing against were much better prepared. I hadn't heard of something called an AP class. Most of the classes that people took in my high school were shop classes. The idea that I thought I was well prepared, but I got in and realized I was woefully behind the other students and made me sort of suck it up and try to catch up on my own.

"As you know, when to go to college, there's no one catching you if you fall. That was one of my first lessons in determination. Again, all part of the great upbringing that I have from the Region. The academic background was insufficient to go into organic chemistry. I had to figure that out and be resourceful and find the way. That has been very valuable throughout my career and defines who I am in some ways."

Chapek credited his parents and other mentors who influenced what he ultimately became.