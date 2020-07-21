Walt's Food Center now requires customers to wear masks

Walt's Food Center has joined the growing list of retailers both in the Region and nationwide to require customers to wear masks or face coverings as positive COVID-19 cases mount around the country.
"We are at Walt’s requiring masks for people to enter our stores," company spokesperson Jenna Sluiter said.
The largely south suburban Walt's has supermarkets in Dyer, South Holland, Tinley Park, Crete, Homewood and Beecher.
Other retailers to require masks during the global pandemic that has caused more than 615,000 deaths around the globe include Strack & Van Til, WiseWay, Jewel-Osco, Aldi, Apple, Best Buy, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Costco, CVS, Dollar Tree, Home Depot, Horseshoe Casino, Kohl's, Kroger, Lowe's, Meijer, Menard's, PetSmart, Sam's Club, Starbucks, Target, Walmart and Walgreens.
The coronavirus pandemic has infected 3.9 million Americans and resulted in more than 144,000 deaths in the United States thus far.
The contagious virus has infected 7,947 people in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties so far, and 323 deaths in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
