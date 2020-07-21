You are the owner of this article.
Walt's Food Center now requires customers to wear masks
Walt's Food Center now requires customers to wear masks

Walt's Food Center now requires customers to wear masks

The sign for the Walt's Food Center in Dyer is shown above.

 Joseph S. Pete

Walt's Food Center has joined the growing list of retailers both in the Region and nationwide to require customers to wear masks or face coverings as positive COVID-19 cases mount around the country.

"We are at Walt’s requiring masks for people to enter our stores," company spokesperson Jenna Sluiter said.

The largely south suburban Walt's has supermarkets in Dyer, South Holland, Tinley Park, Crete, Homewood and Beecher.

Other retailers to require masks during the global pandemic that has caused more than 615,000 deaths around the globe include Strack & Van Til, WiseWay, Jewel-Osco, Aldi, Apple, Best Buy, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Costco, CVS, Dollar Tree, Home Depot, Horseshoe Casino, Kohl's, Kroger, Lowe's, Meijer, Menard's, PetSmart, Sam's Club, Starbucks, Target, Walmart and Walgreens.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected 3.9 million Americans and resulted in more than 144,000 deaths in the United States thus far.

2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI, as state inches near 58,000 cases

The contagious virus has infected 7,947 people in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties so far, and 323 deaths in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Here's where masks, face coverings are required in the Region

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

