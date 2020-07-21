Walt's Food Center now requires customers to wear masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Walt's Food Center has joined the growing list of retailers both in the Region and nationwide to require customers to wear masks or face coverings as positive COVID-19 cases mount around the country.

"We are at Walt’s requiring masks for people to enter our stores," company spokesperson Jenna Sluiter said.

The largely south suburban Walt's has supermarkets in Dyer, South Holland, Tinley Park, Crete, Homewood and Beecher.