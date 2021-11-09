Warehouse-like Restaurant Depot big-box store expected to be a destination

Founded in 1996 with roots dating back to Brooklyn in the 1970s, Restaurant Depot has more than 150 stores in 33 states. It has five other locations in Chicagoland.

"We are really tapping the greater Chicagoland market," Snider said. "In Northwest Indiana, there's a lot of opportunities here. There's a lot of businesses. We think we can bring a lot of value to the people in the communities around here."

Restaurant Depot has 51 locations in the Midwest. The Griffith store is just its second Indiana location after Indianapolis, but the chain is growing.

"We have really been there for our customers during the pandemic," Snider said. "During a time when many people need to make their dollars stretch a little further, people turned to Restaurant Depot. If it's Friday night and you ran out of hamburger buns, you can run to Restaurant Depot and we will be there."

Memberships are free. No minimum or bulk purchases are required. While many buy in bulk, customers can buy as little as a single roll of paper towels.