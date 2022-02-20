Warsaw Inn put up for sale, draws interest from potential buyers

LYNWOOD — The lines have stretched out the door and — at times — the parking lot entrance onto the road after it was announced Warsaw Inn would close later this month.

But there's still a chance the popular Polish restaurant could go enjoy a second trip to the buffet line under new ownership.

Longtime owner Angie Golom decided to close the buffet at 2180 Glenwood-Dyer Road in Lynwood after 50 years because she thought it was time to retire. But she just put Warsaw Inn on the market for sale Wednesday after an outpouring of public mourning has drawn interest from potential buyers.

"There's been a number of people who expressed interest," she said. "But we just put it up for sale days ago."

The huge crowds that turned out also has Golom considering extending the closing date past the currently planned Feb. 27, but she doesn't know if there would be enough food left to do so. Warsaw Inn ran out of Polish sausage, blintzes and other food when it reopened Wednesday after making the closing announcement.

"I don't think we can keep up with this from the last few days," she said. "It's unbelievable. An overwhelming amount of people are coming out. I'm so flattered, feeling so blessed that so many people love our food."

License plates in the parking lot hail from as far away as Wisconsin and Michigan.

"We're seeing people from all over," she said. "We've always had customers from all over. They come for the quality of the food. We still make the pierogi by hand here."

Polish immigrants Eugene and Angela Zubrzycki first opened Warsaw Inn in Calumet Park in 1972.

Golom, their daughter, has been running it by herself since 1983.

After a half-century in the restaurant business, she wants to retire at the age of 69.

"I'm looking forward to it," she said. "My children and grandchildren are really excited. They live in different states. I will go and visit and hopefully go on vacations together. It will be wonderful."

Her husband, Edward, retired a few years ago.

"He's just been kind of waiting for me to retire," she said. "But I wanted to reach the 50-year mark. It's quite an accomplishment, don't you think? It's been a half a century. We survived COVID, and now I'm retiring."

If she can work out a deal with a prospective buyer, they would get the old family recipes that have been tweaked and improved over the years. Adorned with wallpaper, light fixtures and pastoral paintings that call to mind the old country, the restaurant serves more than 60 items, including stuffed cabbage, potato pancakes and many varieties of pierogi.

The staff would be willing to return if a new buyer took over, employee Debbie Morey said.

Hundreds of people have been showing up since the closing was announced for the chance to dine there one last time.

"We've been running on a one- to two-hour wait for a table since Wednesday," she said. "We actually have had to take the phone off the hook. On Wednesday, the line went all the way to the back of the building and it stayed there to about 6 p.m.

"People tell us they'll miss us so much. They're so broken-hearted," she said. "They wish that we were staying, are so glad they got to come for the last time. It's been very surreal."

Many people have been coming since it first opened a half-century ago.

"We have a lot of regular, loyal customers," she said. "A lot."

A few other old-school Polish restaurants remain in the Region, including Big Frank's Sausage in East Chicago, the Polish Peasant in Michigan City, Cavalier Inn and MJ's Polish Deli in Hammond, and Dan's Pierogis in Highland.

Warsaw Inn will be open from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday until it closes on Feb. 27.

For more information, visit www.angieswarsawinn.com or call (708) 474-1000.

