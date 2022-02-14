Warsaw Inn to close after half-century

LYNWOOD — Warsaw Inn, the legendary Polish buffet in Lynwood, is closing after half a century because its owners are retiring.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my retirement," owner Angie Golom posted online. "After 50 years in business at Warsaw Inn, choosing to retire was not an easy decision. However, the time has come to step back and spend more time with my family."

The buffet at 2180 Glenwood-Dyer Road in Lynwood offered more than 60 items, including Polish favorites like pierogi, stuffed cabbage, potato pancakes, blintzes, sauerkraut and Polish sausage. The selection also included fried chicken, ham and freshly carved roast beef, as well as a full salad bar and dessert bar with soft-serve ice cream for the kids.

Customers dined in a banquet hall-like room decorated with traditional Polish decor, including landscape paintings of the countryside. Warsaw Inn was known for giving customers coupons with their checks that would save them money if they returned for seconds in the next week.

"When I think back over the past 50 years, my heart is filled with memories of my loving and faithful patrons," Golom posted. "So many of you spent your holidays and special occasions with me and my restaurant family. I want to thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for the privilege and honor to serve you and your loved ones night in and night out."

The nostalgic old world European eatery often was voted best Polish food in The Times of Northwest Indiana's Best of the Region polls. It was also featured in MSN's "Amazing All You Can Eat Restaurants in Every State."

Michael Bigda frequently drove there from Michigan City, such as while on his way to the Chicago Auto Show. He savored the "real authentic Polish food made from scratch."

"It's well worth the drive," he said. "I love their pierogi. It's all filling, less dough than the others."

He's been going there for years, including to celebrate birthdays.

"It's got fat chicken like KFC, ocean perch, ham, roast beef, Polish sausage and green beans," he said. "Sundays are the best time to go because it's got pork roast and turkey with gravy and dressing. The Polish food is outstanding."

He regularly visited on Thursdays and Sundays, sometimes coming on Tuesday for the roast duck.

"Years ago, they used to have an organist back in the corner," he said. "I was surprised because they just changed out the carpet and chairs and stuff. I originally learned about it from word of mouth. Everybody said it has great Polish food. Have car, will travel."

The buffet just across the state line will remain open for a few more weeks.

"I have been blessed with a wonderful staff; you have been hardworking and dedicated. For those that have been with me from the start, and those more recent, I want to thank you for your dedication and caring enough to treat our customers as if they were family," Golom posted. "Warsaw Inn will be closing its doors on February 27th at the end of the business day. I am truly blessed and will miss each and every one of you."

A few other old school Polish restaurants remain in the Region, including Cavalier Inn and MJ's Polish Deli in Hammond, and Dan's Pierogis in Highland.

Bigda said the Warsaw Inn's absence will leave a void.

"I'll missing taking my friends and family there," he said. "Where else are you going to go?"

For more information, visit www.angieswarsawinn.com or call (708) 474-1000.

