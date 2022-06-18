 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Washington Street Tap Room pouring craft beer in downtown Valpo

Washington Street Tap Room is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Washington Street Tap Room is now pouring craft beer in downtown Valparaiso.

The craft beer bar opened at 11 Washington St., celebrating with a grand opening with the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce last week.

"The Washington Street Tap Room is a new gather and entertainment establishment which further expands citizens' choices to dine downtown," Valpo Chamber of Commerce President Rex Richards said. "Valparaiso has become a dining destination in Northwest Indiana."

Washington Street Tap Room offers a selection of more than 60 beers. It has the slogan "Indiana, Independent, Education, Beer."

It serves a rotating tap of craft beers from craft breweries, including local breweries like The Chesterton Brewery and Ironwood Brewery in Valparaiso. It also serves beer from Hoosier breweries like Peoples Brewing in Lafayette; Hop River, Trubble Brewing, and Mad Anthony Brewing in Fort Wayne; and Metazoa, Black Acre and St. Joseph Brewery in Indianapolis.

The taproom also has beer in a variety of styles from breweries like Surly Brewing in Minnesota and Chimay and Brasserie Fantome in Belgium.

The highly curated selection includes brews from smaller microbreweries like Hoosier Brewing Company in Greenwood, Lawson's Finest Liquids in Vermont and Grand Strand Brewing Company in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It's constantly offering new beers, updating its current roster on social media.

Washington Street Tap Room is currently open 3-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 12-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12-6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, find the business on Facebook or Twitter.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

