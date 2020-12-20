WATCH NOW: 3 Floyds brewpub had lasting impact and influence on the Region

Justin Case, who is now working to open the new Viking Artisan Ales taproom in Merrillville has the 3 Floyds logo — the skull with a crown, gold tooth, mash paddle and shovel — tattooed prominently on his right forearm.

Many, if not most, of the owners of the 20-some craft breweries that have popped up across Northwest Indiana since 3 Floyds started brewing its innovative, creative and "not normal" beers in 1996 and opened its brewpub in 2005 cite the pub as a big influence.