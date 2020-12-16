WATCH NOW: 3 Floyds permanently closing Munster brewpub

3 Floyds told pub investors it is permanently closing its landmark brewpub in Munster, which has been a major draw to Northwest Indiana for years.

"And now for the hard part. As many of you know, this pandemic has not been kind to the restaurant industry, and we are no exception," 3 Floyds wrote in a letter to investors that was signed Nick Floyd + the 3 Floyds Brewpub team. "As of December 1, 2020, we have decided to permanently close 3 Floyds Brewpub. This decision was not easy for us, but at the end of the day, the safety of our customers and staff will always be our top priority."

The craft brewery plans to continue to brew craft beer that's distributed across the Midwest and is widely available across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland. It also will continue to offer curbside pickup in Munster.

"We are going to continue to brew the beer that brought us together and uphold the culture that you have built with us over the past 15 years in the pub," Floyd wrote in the letter. "We will still offer curbside pickup for all of our products (plus exclusive brewery-only beers) at 3floyds.com."