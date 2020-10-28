WATCH NOW: 8-mile rail line from Hammond to Dyer is on way

MUNSTER — The decades-long journey to expand commuter rail service in Northwest Indiana arrived at its first station Wednesday, when officials gathered to memorialize the final commitment to the West Lake Corridor, a $355 million federal grant to help build the eight-mile rail line from Hammond to Dyer.
“This vision wasn’t just rhetoric. It’s reality. This is one of those ‘all aboard’ moments,” said Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, who arrived at the site of a future Munster-Dyer station aboard a South Shore Line train using the CSX tracks that will parallel the West Lake line.
The event had the official function of enacting the full-funding grant agreement that commits the Federal Transit Administration to its 38% share of the project.
“Today is an historic day for this railroad, 30 years in the making,” said Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District President Michael Noland.
NICTD Chairman Joe McGuinness, who is commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation, signed the grant agreement for the railroad, while a video from FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams showed her signing it in Washington, D.C.
“It is official,” Holcomb said after the signing. “It doesn’t get any better than this.”
Wednesday’s event was held under pandemic rules, with limited attendance, mask-wearing and social distancing. A ceremonial groundbreaking signaled the start of a project expected to be completed in early 2026.
The federal commitment brings the total of local, state and federal financing to about $945 million.
Bill Hanna, president of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, which has committed the bulk of its funding to South Shore projects, called it “the most significant investment we’ve made in ourselves in decades.”
U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, speaking on video, thanked the people involved in the project over the course of three decades, saying it promises “a future filled with a growing population; robust economic growth; plentiful, good-paying jobs that recognize the value of human labor, and a vastly enhanced quality of place.”
Visclosky said the Region should begin planning now for further extensions, perhaps to Lowell and Valparaiso, so “those who follow do not have to wait decades to make progress."
"This is an important moment in the history of Northwest Indiana," the congressman said as he approaches the final weeks of his tenure. "Let it not pass without a commitment to do more.”
