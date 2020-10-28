WATCH NOW: 8-mile rail line from Hammond to Dyer is on way

MUNSTER — The decades-long journey to expand commuter rail service in Northwest Indiana arrived at its first station Wednesday, when officials gathered to memorialize the final commitment to the West Lake Corridor, a $355 million federal grant to help build the eight-mile rail line from Hammond to Dyer.

“This vision wasn’t just rhetoric. It’s reality. This is one of those ‘all aboard’ moments,” said Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, who arrived at the site of a future Munster-Dyer station aboard a South Shore Line train using the CSX tracks that will parallel the West Lake line.

The event had the official function of enacting the full-funding grant agreement that commits the Federal Transit Administration to its 38% share of the project.

“Today is an historic day for this railroad, 30 years in the making,” said Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District President Michael Noland.

NICTD Chairman Joe McGuinness, who is commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation, signed the grant agreement for the railroad, while a video from FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams showed her signing it in Washington, D.C.

“It is official,” Holcomb said after the signing. “It doesn’t get any better than this.”

