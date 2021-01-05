WATCH NOW: Anonymous donor pays business's rent through April to keep it alive during pandemic

MICHIGAN CITY — Hats off to an anonymous donor who stepped in to pay the rent of Chef Bizzaro Millinery in downtown Michigan City through April, allowing it to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owner Amanda Joyner thanked the benefactor or benefactors in a tearful video posted on Instagram.
"I don't even know what to say. Someone just paid my rent for my shop, so I could keep making hats there through April," she said. "Whoever you are, thank you. Thanks, I really appreciate. Seriously, from the bottom of my heart thank you. It was going to suck leaving. I had come to terms with it, but like ... Thank you so much whoever you are, thank you. I don't even know what to say."
Chef Bizzaro Millinery sells hand-made hats, fascinators and quirky headware at 717 Franklin St. in the Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts in downtown Michigan City. After having built a clientele through Etsy, the business sells its hats all over the world, including to attendees of the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, British weddings and other formal occasions.
Joyner's many creations include fedoras, perchers, pillbox hats, cocktail hats, flight caps and Halloween costumes that include a swirling deck of cards, demon horns and an Edward Scissorhands topiary headpiece.
The business also has hosted classes on how to make hats and ugly Christmas sweater headbands.
For more information, visit www.chefbizzaro.com or call 219-395-6266.
