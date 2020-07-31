WATCH NOW: ArcelorMittal lays off hundreds of Indiana Harbor employees

"Many of the company’s customers closed their operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite their reopenings, business conditions continue to be depressed during the pandemic, with no significant improvement in demand for the products we manufacture foreseen in the near term. This has had a direct impact on our business," ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor Vice President and General Manager Wendell Carter wrote in a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. "Due to additional and unforeseen deterioration in the market for our products since the announcement of temporary layoffs — including, but not limited to, reevaluation of the extent to which customers will reopen within six months and projected reduced demand for our output — the company is now required to institute indefinite layoffs of represented employees and certain terminations among salaried, unrepresented employees at the ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor."